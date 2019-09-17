The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team used a balanced attack to score a 2-0 victory over St. Thomas More Tuesday evening at Sioux Park Stadium.
The Raider offense was on the attack the entire match, outshooting the Cavaliers 29-2.
Ireland Loos scored the first goal of the match for Stevens when she found the back of the net on a rebound in the 29th minute.
After taking a 1-0 advantage into the half, the Raiders added some breathing room in the 65th minute as Ellie Schad lobbed a shot over Logan Pokorny’s head to make it 2-0.
Pokorny had a big game in the net for the Cavaliers as she stopped six shots on goal.
Even though his team had a great performance on both sides of the ball, Raider coach Luis Usera appreciates the competition, especially at goalkeeper over the last two matches.
“We got the opportunity to play a team with a top tier goalie two games in a row,” he said. “As we were possessing and moving the ball forward, they were doing a great job being physical and making sure it wasn’t easy. The girls stayed positive and we kept moving the ball around. All the girls were connecting and it has been our focus to get better each game. They (St. Thomas More) played really solid defense with great goalkeeping and it challenged us to be that much better.”
Rapid City Stevens (5-1-2) will travel to Belle Fourche on Saturday, while the Cavaliers (3-5-1) hosts Rapid City Central on Thursday.
SPEARFISH 4, STURGIS 0: After losing a close decision to the Scoopers Sept. 10, the Spartans bounced back and shutout Sturgis Tuesday night.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (4-5) travels to Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday and Sturgis (4-4-1) is at Belle Fourche.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 10, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Rapid City Stevens scored early and often in the first half, overwhelming St. Thomas More Tuesday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
The Raiders played a flawless first half, putting all twelve shots on frame with eight finding the net. All eight goals came from eight different players.
Stevens (5-1-2) scored twice in the fifth minute, starting with a goal by Damon Lushbough on nice assists from Zack Williams.
Chris Policky scored the second goal when he dribbled and found the net from the near post.
The Raiders also received first half goals from Ross Moritarty and Trey Bradley.
Stevens scored three goals in the final nine minutes of the first half, including goals from Rex Wiebe, Justin Schulz (assisted by Williams) and a header from Chris Bauer.
The final Raider goals came from Bauer and Nate Sales.
Rapid City Stevens will travel to Belle Fourche Saturday, while the Cavs (4-4-2) hosts Rapid City Central on Saturday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 11, HOT SPRINGS 1: The Cobblers scored six first half goals on their way to dropping Hot Springs Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
Eli Brink had a big game for Rapid City Central with four goals and an assist, while Erik Keohane and Landin Winter chipped in with two goals apiece.
Carson Vertsteeg paced the Cobblers with three assists.
Cade Gehman scored the Bison’s lone goal of the match in the second half.
Rapid City Central (5-3-1) will play at St. Thomas more on Thursday, while Hot Springs (0-5) is at Sturgis Saturday.
SPEARFISH 4, STURGIS 1: The Spartans earned their fourth consecutive win with a victory over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (7-1-1) will play at Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while Sturgis (5-4) is at Belle Fourche.
Boys Golf
Spearfish, Grout win at Spearfish Invite
Led by medal winner Sam Grout, the Spearfish golf team outpaced the rest of the field at the Spearfish Invitational Tuesday.
The Spartans paced the team standings with 331, followed closely by Rapid City Stevens with 332 and Custer, which rounded out the top three with 362.
Individually, Grout led the way with 76, Adam Salter was a close second with 77 and Derrick Brown of Douglas finished third with 81.
Chamberlain takes Winner Invitational
Chamberlain took the top spot at the Winner Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
The Cubs led the rest of the field with 376, defeating Todd County in a tiebreaker.
Lance Christensen of Little Wound earned medalist honors as he won a tiebreaker over second place finisher Bryce Harper of Todd County (81 apiece).
Gage Watson of Winner took third place with 86, while Drayton Priebe of Chamberlain and Tyler Wright of St. Francis rounded out the individual top five with 87 each.
Volleyball
BELLE FOURCHE 3, POWDER RIVER COUNTY 1: Belle Fourche picked up its second win of the season as it dropped Powder River County, Mont., Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs won the first set 25-10, before losing the second 25-21. They bounced back to win the third set 25-15 and put the match away with a 25-12 victory in the fourth.
Harley Fischer led Belle Fourche with 18 digs and 10 aces, Kaylin Garza paced the team with nine kills and Taryn Stedillie finished with 27 assists.
Olivia Schaffer led Powder River with 14 kills.
Belle Fourche (2-6) will play at Hot Springs Thursday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Golddiggers rallied to win the final two sets to edge the Spartans in five, 25-23, 17-25, 23-25, 28-26 and 15-13.
Anna Campbell led Lead-Deadwood with 13 kills, while Natalie Janssen and Raygan Mattson had seven kills and five blocks each. Kailee Bertrand had 31 set assists.
Karstin DuPont, Dylan Reman and Lyric Williams all had 10 kills for Spearfish, while DuPont added five blocks. Grace Carp had 30 assists.
Lead-Deadwood, 7-1, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday, whole Spearfish, 1-9 hosts Douglas Thursday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS 0: The Raiders moved to 7-3 with the three-set win over the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.
Stevens won the match 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
No other results were made available.
Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Lincoln Friday, while Sturgis, 2-9, hosts Hill City Friday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, CUSTER 0: The Cavaliers won their third straight match, stopping the Wildcats in three sets Tuesday night in Custer.
STM earned the 25-20, 25-18 and 25-17 win.
Sarah Matthes paced the Cavs with 30 assists and seven aces, while Ciara Benson had 16 kills and Skylar Sullivan finished with 14 digs.
STM, 11-4 is at Lead-Deadwood Thursday night, while Custer, 3-6, is at Spearfish Sept. 26.
HILL CITY 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a three-game win over the Bison Tuesday night.
Hill City, 10-0, downed Hot Springs 25-15, 25-13 and 25-15. Monday night the Rangers downed Custer in three, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-10.
The Rangers are at Sturgis Thursday, while Hot Springs, 0-10, hosts Belle Fourche Thursday.
Hill City rolled to a 25-15, 25-22 and 25-10 win.
Girls tennis
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Lady Comets rolled to the shutout win over the Spartans in a match that was delayed by weather.
Rapid City Christian won all but one set in singles play, with Ella Hancock Bridget Schneller, Julia Anderson, Paige Wagner and Mia Shankle all winning 8-0.
Thew Lady Comets are at Huron Friday and will compete Saturday in the Aberdeen Tournament. Spearfish hosts St. Thomas More Thursday.
Cheer and Dance
Central, Stevens win at Spearfish Invite
Rapid City Central came away with grand champion cheer title, while Rapid City Stevens was the grand championship dance title Monday night at the Spearfish Invitational.
In cheer, the Cobblers finished with 200.5 points to easily out-distance the field. Rapid City Stevens was second with 172 points, followed by Winner at 156, Hot Springs at 138, Belle Fourche at 135 and Douglas at 125.5.
In dance, Stevens finished with 232.50 points, followed by Central at 223,17, Spearfish at 195.33, Douglas at 159.50, Winner at 133 and St. Thomas More and Lead-Deadwood, both at 119.