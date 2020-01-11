Raider girls strike fast, beat Aberdeen Central

A 3-pointer and steal and layup by senior Kyah Watson, followed by baskets by Ellis, Grace Martin and Bailee Sobczak put the Raiders up 20-3 before the Golden Eagles ended the 11-0 run with a basket to close the quarter.

Stevens got just a free throw by Sobczak and a basket by Ellis in the first four minutes of the second and scored five points overall for a 25-17 halftime lead.

The Raiders rebounded some in the third and clamped down defensively once again, outscoring Aberdeen 13-4 with Ellis scoring six points to lead the way.

The Golden Eagles, 3-3, never threatened again as the Raiders led by as much as 19 points early in the fourth before both teams emptied their benches in the final couple of minutes. Melanie Jacobs led Aberdeen Central with nine points and Brooklyn Kusler added eight points.

"I told the girls in the locker room that you have to find different ways to win basketball games," Swartz said. "When we are not able to get up and pressure like we do, it is nice to play a half-court game to see areas where we need to get better at. And one of them being is executing in the half court."

The Raiders had another balanced attack with Ellis leading the way, while Watson added nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Kenadi Rising chipped in with eight points.