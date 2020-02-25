Raider girls topple Cobblers for regular-season sweep

It wasn't easy for the second-ranked Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team once again against crosstown rival Rapid City Central.
It was a little easier, though, compared to the first time these two teams met, as the Raiders built a double-digit lead late in the third quarter and toppled the Cobblers 48-37 Tuesday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Points were at a premium again between the two schools, but it was no 29-26 grind as was the case Feb. 6 at the Stevens home gym.
With a four-point game at halftime, the Raiders were able to double their lead going into the fourth and cruised from that point on, leading by as much as 14 points late in the contest before both coaches went to their benches.
"It's never easy in a rivalry game," first-year Stevens head coach Travis Swartz said after his team moved to 18-1 with the victory.
Like the first game, Swartz said he felt his team executed pretty well, they just couldn't finish.
"We missed a lot of layups, we were rattled, and then we go to the free-throw line and missed free throws," he said. "We always talk about, that those are the things that win girls' basketball games — free throws and layups.
"But then I thought we settled in ... a couple shots went in, we got some stops on D. I thought we kind of controlled it from about about midway in that third quarter on."
The Raiders were able to take the 20-16 lead into the halftime break without any scoring from senior Kyah Watson and sophomore Jada McNabb, who combined to go 0-for-4 from the field.
Instead, sophomore Bailee Sobczak and junior Kenadi Rising picked up the load with eight points each in the opening two frames. Sobczak would go on to lead the Raiders with 13 points (and nine rebounds) and Rising added 11 points.
"At halftime we came in and got our stuff together and went out on the court and did what we know how to do, and pushed the ball a little better," Rising said. "Bailee is such a workhorse, she gets like every rebound. I was just ready for tonight and ready to shoot the ball."
Swartz said that is where depth comes in handy, when your top scorers aren't on their game.
"When you have multiple people who can put the ball in the hole, and somebody has an off night, it is the next girl up," he said. "But we got some rebounds and got out in the opening court a little bit (in the second half), which fuels them, that's how they like to play."
A big key for the Raiders came on the boards, as they held a 41-30 edge and a commanding 18-4 advantage on the offensive end.
It would have been a little better, Swartz said, if they could have converted more of those offensive rebounds, but he was pleased with the effort.
"Looking at the box score, and we have (18) offensive rebounds, and I thought, 'We should have more points than in the forties," he said. "But that (offensive rebounding) is a hustle thing, it is an attitude thing. When you get about 20 offensive ones and shoot poorly, at least the kids are crashing the boards."
Central head coach Kraig Blomme said the biggest difference in this game was rebounding.
"When we played them at Stevens, we were able to hang in there on the boards. But this game we got out-rebounded 41-30, 18-4 on the offensive boards," Blomme said. "Midway through the third and into the fourth, we didn't transition defense as well as we had earlier in the game, and they got a few run-outs. When you give up easy baskets, that is when Stevens thrives."
Central, 6-12, led only for a couple of minutes in the game — 3-0 on the first possession 3-pointer by senior Adison Young and a lay-in by sophomore Josie Hill to make it 16-15 with three minutes remaining in the first half.
Stevens came right back with a 3-pointer by Rising and a basket by senior Grace Martin for a slim 20-16 halftime lead.
A 3-pointer by Central junior Jordon Heckert and a short jumper by Young kept it a three-point game (24-21) midway through the third.
But a 3-pointer by Cobbler junior Kennya Merrival was sandwiched by 3s from Rising and senior Grace Ellis. Watson's first point on a free throw and a 3-pointer by McNabb keyed a 12-4 run and a 34-24 lead late in the third.
Leading by eight after three, the Raiders scored the first six points of the fourth on baskets by McNabb, Sobczak and Watson to build a 14-point edge. Central never got any closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Watson and Ellis would finish with seven points each and McNabb six points. Stevens was just 19-of-60 from the field (.317) and hit 5-of-19 3-pointers.
Both teams will need to bounce back in a short amount of time, as Stevens hosts Sturgis Thursday and Central hosts Spearfish, also on Thursday.
Tuesday was the Raiders seventh straight win after they suffered their lone loss to top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman on the road Jan. 25, which was also the first time without Watson, who sat out three games with an injury.
"I think once Kyah got back from her injury, the team has settled down a little bit having our leader back," Rising said. "It is just easier to play with Kyah back on the floor."
Heckert led the Cobblers with 12 points and Young added 10. Central was 15-of-44 from the field (.341) and hit 5-of-19 3-pointers.
"I'm pleased with the way we played overall. We struggled on the boards, but overall it wasn't from the lack of effort and lack of desire by the girls to play a good game," Blomme said. "We played hard and we played well. Stevens is just a very good ball team."
Along with Spearfish Thursday, the Cobblers will also be at Sturgis Monday to close the regular season.
Blomme said it won't easy to come back Thursday after a hard game on Tuesday, but they will need to come back ready to be focused.
"We're the kind of team that no game is going to be an easy game this year," he said. "We have to come back ready to do a better job on the boards and hopefully get the ball inside a little bit better than tonight, in both of these games, and have a chance to win."