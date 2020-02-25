Raider girls topple Cobblers for regular-season sweep

The Raiders were able to take the 20-16 lead into the halftime break without any scoring from senior Kyah Watson and sophomore Jada McNabb, who combined to go 0-for-4 from the field.

Instead, sophomore Bailee Sobczak and junior Kenadi Rising picked up the load with eight points each in the opening two frames. Sobczak would go on to lead the Raiders with 13 points (and nine rebounds) and Rising added 11 points.

"At halftime we came in and got our stuff together and went out on the court and did what we know how to do, and pushed the ball a little better," Rising said. "Bailee is such a workhorse, she gets like every rebound. I was just ready for tonight and ready to shoot the ball."

Swartz said that is where depth comes in handy, when your top scorers aren't on their game.

"When you have multiple people who can put the ball in the hole, and somebody has an off night, it is the next girl up," he said. "But we got some rebounds and got out in the opening court a little bit (in the second half), which fuels them, that's how they like to play."

A big key for the Raiders came on the boards, as they held a 41-30 edge and a commanding 18-4 advantage on the offensive end.