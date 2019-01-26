The Rapid City Stevens and Central gymnasts were able to stay home for the second straight week and head coach Pam Junek said that proved to be a good thing.
The Raiders in particular, improved from last week's Gym-O-Rama, and had a good performance Saturday in the Rapid City Triangular that also included Pierre.
Pierre won the team title, stopping the Raiders at 137.700 to 134.550. Central only had two gymnasts compete.
"I think they got the kinks out from last week, and going back-to-back, we weren't sure how that was going to go having two meets in a row at our home gym," Junek said. "But it kind of proved to be better today. We increased our team score."
The Raiders scored 129.950 points in last week's Gym-O-Rama.
Individually, Shay Trimble led the way with a second-place finish in the all-around, as she also tied for first in the balance beam (9.450) with Pierre's Mikah Moser and won the floor exercise with a 9.500.
Moser won the all-around with 37.150, to 37.050 for Trimble.
"Shay did a fine job today. She has been working hard since last week and correcting some of the bobbles that she had," Junek said. "She increased her score quite significantly."
"I did a lot better than last weekend, so I am pretty happy with it," added Trimble. "I started my competition season a little late, so I am playing catch-up now."
Trimble said she is feeling good at the balance beam and the floor experience.
"They are just my strongest events," she said.
Moser also won the bars with a 9.300.
Also for the Raiders, Emirra Returns was fourth in the all-around, as she finished third on the vault (8.750), third on the bars (8.450) and fourth on the floor (8.700).
Maddie Gaughan of Stevens was fifth in the vault (8.500) and Rylie Stonecipher was fifth in the floor (8.600).
"We were pretty pleased with everybody ... everybody turned up their game a little bit," Junek said. "Next week is our state qualifier, so we're kind of at the end of our practices. We need to focus really hard to get girls qualified for state."
The state qualifier is next Saturday in Sioux Falls and will consist of Stevens and Central and the four Sioux Falls schools. The top two teams automatically earn a state bid, with the top three teams from the other qualifier. Then there will be the next four team scores for wildcard teams qualifying.
Individually, a 33 score or better i he automatically state qualifying score, and the top 15 in each event qualify as well.
Trimble is excited about the possibilities in these next two weeks.
"The next couple of weeks is about getting ready for state, so it is going to be a lot of hard training," she said. "I need to work on my bar routine, I can do better."