Freshman Tage Tyler broke a scoreless, defensive battle with a goal at the 70th minute, leading the Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team to a 1-0 win over Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Sioux Falls Saturday.
Tyler took a pass from Cody Stockman, dribbled a short distance then lifted a shot over the oncoming Knights keeper for the goal. Tyler’s shot was one of only six taken in the match by the Raiders, 2-1 on the season.
The game was a defensive gem for both squads with the Raiders relying heavily on the combined efforts of keeper Zach Leivestad (five saves) and a team defense that frustrated the Knights. Key defensive saves by Michael Thomas and Cayden Heinert late coupled with strong consistent defensive play throughout the contest from Chase Culbertson, Chris Bauer and Ian Helgeson.
“Our defense was awesome and the team responded well after Friday’s match where we did not play to our standards,” said Raiders coach Dave Sharp. “The team fought hard and with a lot of passion from start to finish.”
The Raiders play at Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 1: The Cobblers earned tHeir second tie in as many games to open the season.
On Friday, Central and O'Gorman finished in a 0-0 deadlock.
For 74 minutes of Saturday's match, the game was scoreless. Both goals came in the first four minutes — the Rough Riders struck first at the two-minute mark and Central's Eli Brink scored an unassisted goal two minutes later.
"The rest of the game was a battle, back and forth,"Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "My guys possessed the ball very well and moved it midfield very well. But Roosevelt is a strong team and it really was an even game."
Central held an 8-6 edge in shots on goal. Sabrowski said that Jory Stevens had a strong game and created a lot of opportunities.
SPEARFISH 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: The Spartans picked up a big road win Saturday in Sioux Falls.
No other results were made available.
With the win, Spearfish moves to 2-1 on the season.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 0, SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 0: After scoring five goals in each of the first two games this season, the Raiders, 2-0-1, battled the Knights to a 0-0 draw Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Despite no goals on offense Saturday, the Stevens defense continued to shine as it has yet to give up a score in three games this season.
"We started with a struggle, but we seemed to take over the game," Stevens coach Luis Usera said.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 5, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: The Knights took control early and ran past the Cobblers Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Rough Riders led 1-0 at halftime and 3-0 in the second half before Central got on the board on a goal by Alexa Henry unassisted. Roosevelt then responded with two more goals to pull away. The Cobblers closed the scoring late on a goal by Emma Avery on a penalty kick.
On Friday, Central opened with a 1-0 win over Sioux Falls O'Gorman on a goal by Avery in the 67th minute.
"I wasn't totally disappointed with the quality of the game (Saturday), we actually played well in both games, better the night before against O'Gorman," Central coach Mark Morgan said. "Today we were a little short-handed, we lost Kazlyn Bachelor to a hard fall Friday, so we kept her out today. The score wasn't good, but that is how it goes sometimes."
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 5, SPEARFISH 1: The Patriots cruised to the big win over the Spartans Saturday in Sioux Falls.
No other results were made available.
With the loss, Spearfish falls to 0-3 on the season.
Girls Tennis
Raiders roll to two more wins
The Raiders improved to 5-0 after defeating Vermillion 9-0 and Yankton 8-1 on Saturday in Yankton. Erica Wing playing in her first varsity matches went 10-0 on the weekend.
The Raiders play in Spearfish at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, before hosting the West River Invitational Thursday through Saturday.
Comets get two wins in Milbank
After competing Thursday and Friday at the West River Roundup, Rapid City Christian moved went East River and picked up a pair of wins on Saturday in Milbank.
The Comets topped Milbank 8-1 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Minn., 9-0.
In singles play, Julia Anderson, Paige Wagner, Bridget Schneller, Taylor Maher and Anna Ligtenberg all came away with two wins.