The Rapid City Stevens boys’ tennis team picked up an 8-1 victory over Madison on the opening day of the Rezatto Rumble in Aberdeen on Thursday.
Michael Tang of Stevens improved to 3-0 in singles play on the season with a 10-0 victory over Jarren Dejabet of Madison.
Tang’s doubles partner, Max Riker, scored a 10-0 win over Tyler Wardner in Flight 5 singles and Riker and Tang defeated Wardner and Dylan Litz 10-0 in their doubles matchup.
In other singles action, Dawson Segrist and Nolan Regorst also finished the day with 10-0 victories in their respective matchups.
Due to the snow issue in Aberdeen, Rapid City Stevens, 3-0, will continue the Rezatto Rumble in Watertown today.
The Raiders will take on Yankton at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup with Milbank at 1:15 p.m.
MADISON 6, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3: Madison won four of its six singles matchups en route to a victory over Rapid City Central at the Rezatto Rumble in Aberdeen on Thursday.
A pair of Cobblers picked up wins in their singles’ sets, including Taite Sumption, who defeated Dylan Lintz (10-6) and Carson Versteeg, who dropped Seth Fernau (10-6).
Sumption and Versteeg also scored a win in their doubles set as they defeated Vernau and Lintz 10-6.
Rapid City Central will also be moving to Watertown for the second day of the Rezatto Rumble with their matches starting at 9 a.m.
High School Baseball
STURGIS 11, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Scoopers scored four runs in the first inning as they cruised past Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.
Sturgis continued to pull away after the fast start with a run in the second and third innings, followed by five more runs in the ninth.
The Golddiggers scored their lone run in the fifth inning.
Cedrick Stabber and David Anderson led the Scoopers with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Sturgis (4-0) will host a doubleheader with Pierre starting today at 5 p.m., while Lead-Deadwood travels to Hot Springs on Tuesday.