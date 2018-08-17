The Rapid City Stevens Raiders opened up the girls' tennis season with three wins in Brandon Valley on Friday.
Stevens opened with a 6-3 win over Brandon Valley, followed by a 5-4 victory over Watertown and a 9-0 win over Brookings.
Abbey Dehler, at No. 4 singles, and Erica Wing, at No. 6 singles, both went 3-0 on the day.
Stevens is in Yankton today to face Vermillion and Yankton.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 4, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 4: The Cavaliers and Chargers battle to a tough draw Friday at Dakota Fields.
Sioux Falls Christian scored first in the opening minutes. Spencer Lund then scored on an assist from Andrew Evans to tie the game in the 10th minute. STM scored again in the 15th minute to go up 2-1 when Jordan Oster hit the back of the net after a rebound off the goalie on a shot by Lund.
Sioux Falls then tied the game scoring on a penalty kick after a STM hand ball in the box. STM ‘s Lund then answered with his own converted penalty kick after Sioux Falls Christian committed a foul in their box in the 23rd minute.
Oster scored again in the 54th minute to put the Cavs up 4-2, but Sioux Falls Christian would then score two unanswered goals to end the game in a tie.
The tie put the Cavs at 0-1-1 on the season.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0, SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 0: The Cobblers opened the season with a strong defensive effort in the tie against the Knights in Sioux Falls.
Central outshot O'Gorman 9-6 as Cobbler keeper Dawson Fairchild finished with six strong saves.
"Both keepers played well and mine was fantastic," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "He kept us in the game."
Sabrowski added that junior newcomer Eli Brink played well, as did most of the players on the field.
Central will be at Sioux Falls Roosevelt today.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 4, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Rough Riders upended the Raiders Friday night at Howard Wood Stadium.
Joel Sathyanesan scored two goals, including one in first minute of action to set the tone for the host Rough Riders. Sioux Falls would follow with a goal in the 32-minute mark by Paxon Fleming, but the Raiders responded with a quick goal early in the second half when freshman Tage Tyler dribbled through the Roosevelt defense and scored in the 43rd minute.
Sioux Falls answered four minutes later on a goal from Suad Smajlovic and finished the scoring when in the 71st minute Sathyanesan.
Roosevelt outshot the Raiders 22-9, with 9-7 on goal edge. Stevens falls to 1-1 on the season.
Stevens plays Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 11, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN 1: Sioux Falls Lincoln rolled to the big win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Friday ion Sioux Falls.
With the loss, Douglas/Christian fell to 1-2 on the season.
No other results were made available.
Girls soccer
STEVENS 5, ROOSEVELT 0: Ellie Schad had a hat trick to lead to the Raiders past the Rough Riders.
Mattie Tschetter and Abbie Noga scored one goal each, and Emma Wojtanowic had two assists for the Raiders, who moved to 2-0 on the season.
Stevens was up 2-0 at halftime and the score stayed that way until the Raiders scored three times in the final 10 minutes to but the game away.
Stevens out-shot Roosevelt 20-4 and had six corner kicks. Raider keeper Kira Zoller had four saves for the team's second 5-0 win in as many games.
Stevens is at Sioux Falls O'Gorman today.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 1, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Chargers held off the Cavaliers Friday night at the Dakota Fields.
No other results were made available.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 9, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN 0: Sioux Falls Lincoln rolled to the big win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Friday ion Sioux Falls.
With the loss, Douglas/Christian fell to 0-3 on the season.
No other results were made available.
Football
GREGORY 12, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 6: The defending 9AA champion Gorillas held on for a tough win in the season-opener between the schools on Friday.
Caleb Stukel led the way with 52 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving on three catches, including a 65-yard TD catch from quarterback Grant Thomas. JJ Beck added a 4-yard TD run for Gregory.
Carter Fredrickson had a 53-yard touchdown ruin for Kimball/White Lake.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 19, RED CLOUD 16: Pablo Munoz kicked about a 43-yard field goal as time ran out to lift the Golddiggers to the win in the season opener for both schools.
No other information was made available.
COLOME 72, CENTERVILLE 6: Ranked third in the first 9B media poll, the Cowboys rolled in their season-opener on Friday.
No other results were made available.
CUSTER 40, BENNETT COUNTY 12: The Wildcats opened with an impressive win over the Warriors on Friday in Martin.
No other results were made available.
PHILIP 12, KADOKA AREA 8: The Scotties held on a low-scoring contest Friday night in the season-opener between the schools.
No other results were made available.
HILL CITY 35, NEWELL 6: The Rangers ran out to a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back to open the 2018 season in Newell.
No other results were made available.
TIMBER LAKE 44, FAITH 14: The Panthers built a big first-half lead and ran past the Longhorns in their season opener Friday night.
No other results were made available.
HARDING COUNTY 56, EDGEMONT 6: The 9B fifth-rated Ranchers opened the season strong with the big win over the Moguls in Edgemont Friday night.
No other results were made available.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 35, WINNER 0: The top-ranked Chargers ran past No. 3 Warriors on Friday.
No other results were made available.