The Rapid City Stevens boys’ tennis team scored a pair of wins on the opening day of the Rapid City Invitational on Thursday.
The Raiders kicked the day off with an 8-1 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli, before earning a hard fought 5-4 win over Mitchell in the second match.
While the first match wasn’t much of a struggle, the second match forced Stevens to dig deep if they wanted to pick up the win.
After battling to a 3-3 tie in singles action, Michael Tang and Max Riker battled back from an early deficit in their matchup with Max Tupper and Kaden Jerke in flight 2 doubles to seal the win.
Down 4-1 after winning the first set by a score of 6-1, Tang and Riker stormed back to take force a tie-breaker, in which they won 8-6.
Tang also won his singles match over Ryan Bergeson 6-2 and 6-0, while Riker dropped his singles matchup to Ben Helleloid (6-2, 6-2).
In the first match of the day, the Raiders swept singles competition as Tang defeated Spencer Titus (6-2, 6-2) and Riker dropped Gavin Heier (6-1,6-2).
The only loss for Stevens came in flight 2 doubles as Tang and Riker lost to Gray Imbery and Matt Fahrni (6-3, 6-2).
Rapid City Stevens (7-1) will play Aberdeen Central today at 9 a.m., before starting the doubles section of the RC Invite at noon.
Christian splits with Mitchell and Aberdeen Central
Rapid City Christian split a pair of matches on the first day of the Rapid City Invitational on Thursday.
The Comets kicked off the day with a 6-3 loss to Mitchell, before they bounced back to pick up a 6-3 win over Aberdeen Roncalli.
No individual results were made available.
Christian will be back in action today as the second day of the Rapid City Invite kicks off at noon.
BRANDON VALLEY 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Brandon Valley swept the Cobblers at the Rapid City Invite Thursday at Sioux Park.
No other information was made available.
Central will be back in action today as the doubles tournament kicks off at noon.
High School Track
Valanda-Prue, Fritz, triple event winners in Lyman
Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River and Brady Fritz of Winner won three events apiece at the Cecil Johnson Invitational track meet in Lyman on Thursday.
Valandra Prue was the only competitor on the girls’ side to win multiple events as she took the top spots in the 100 meter run in 12.94 seconds, the 200 in 26.58 and the 400 in 1:00.98.
On the boys’ side, Fritz was only athlete to win three events as he topped the rest of the field in the 100 (11.42), 200 (23.75) and long jump (21-7 ½).
There were three double event winners on boys' side, starting with Jalen Little of Lower Brule, who won the 1,600 (4:52.68) and 3,200 (10:56.66).
Andrew Hall of Wall won the 110 meter hurdles in 16.04 and the 300 hurdles in 43.75, while Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain took the top spot in the shot put (47-11) and discus (163-8).
Other winners on the girls’ side include Emma Thomas of Gregory in the 800 (2:31.78), Sidda Schuyler of Winner in the 1,600 (5:43.78), Allison Hough of Chamberlain in the 3200 (12:06.64), Kadye Fernholz of Miller in the 100 hurdles (16.44), Skyler Hanson of Winner in the 300 hurdles (50.46), Cooper McLaughlin of Wall in the shot put (35-3 ½), Mady Handel of Chamberlain in the discus (120-6), Mallory Valburg of Jones County in the high jump (4-9), Cerington Jones of New Underwood in the long jump (17-3), Ellie Brozik of Winner in the triple jump (36-9 ½) and Cappie West of Philip in the pole vault (6-9).
On the boys’ side, Chael Thorn took the top spot in the 400 (54.54), followed by Austin Olson of Jones County in the 800 (2:13.44), Brad Labeda of Lyman in the high jump (6-2), Joren Bruun of Winner in the triple jump (41-8) and Isaac Cliff of Stanley County in the pole vault (10-0).
High School Baseball
STURGIS 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 4: The Scoopers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win Thursday night at Strong field in Sturgis.
Trailing 4-3, the Scoopers used a RBI single by Ridge Inhofer to tie the game. Cedric Stabber then bunted and reached on an error, scoring Inhofer for the winning run.
Josh West had two hits for Sturgis, while Tristian Walter had two RBI.
Nate Gordon had two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders.
Stevens, 4-8-1 and Sturgis, 8-5, will both be in Chamberlain Saturday to face Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
HOT SPRINGS 21, LEAD-DEADWOOD 4: Hot Springs used big third and fifth innings to cruise past Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.
After taking a 2-1 lead into the third, the Bison began to pull away with eight runs to extend their lead to 10-1.
Hot Springs added 11 more runs in the fifth to put the game away for good.
Gavin Heil paced the Bison with three hits and five RBIs, while Brand Baker and Garrett Heil chipped in with three RBIs apiece.
Up next, Hot Springs (4-4) will play Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian and Gregory in Gregory May 5, while Lead-Deadwood takes on St. Thomas More on Tuesday.