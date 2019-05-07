Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis ran past Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More Tuesday, beating the Cobblers 9-0 and the Cavaliers 8-1.
The Raiders won all but one singles match against both teams, with Jamison Pfingston topping Pacey Nelson of Central and Sam Mortimer of STM 10-0 in flight one singles. Michael Tang topped Dylan Pederson of Central and Rowan Evans of STM 10-0 in flight two and Dawson Segrist beat Taite Sumption of Central and Nick Paikos of STM 10-1 in flight three.
In flight four, Christian Mueller of Stevens topped Cobbler Josh Murphy 10-2 and Cavalier Baxter Meyer 10-1. Max Riker stopped Gabe Knudson of Central 10-0 and Carter Janssen of STM 10-5 in flight five and Nolan Rehorst beat Rhett Svarstad of Central 10-4 in flight six.
The Cavaliers' Nate Berzina topped Rehorst in flight six 11-10 (4).
Stevens swept the doubles matches, with Pfingston/Segrist beating Nelson/Pederson 10-1 and Mortimer/Meyer 10-2 in flight one. Yang/Riker defeated Sumption/Murphy 10-0 and Evans/Paikos 10-7 in flight two and Mueller/ Asa Hood stopped Knudson/Svarstad 10-1 and Rhett Bradsky/Sam Evans of STM 10-1.
All three teams will be at the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls over the weekend.