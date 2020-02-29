Raider wrestlers add another state title to their weekend

The Rapid City Stevens Raiders capped off a triple double weekend at the State Wrestling Championships on Saturday night, winning the State Class A individual team title, the team’s second consecutive crown, one night after winning the state dual title.
For the second night in a row, the pickings didn’t come easy as the Raiders needed every single point from every competitor to squeeze past tournament favorite Brandon Valley by one-point, 159-158. Watertown (154.5) finished third, Pierre (116) fourth and Rapid City Central (104) earned the fifth spot.
“I’ve been telling the kids for two months that it would come down two a few points. And for us to end up on top is just a case of our kids persevering through thick and thin the last three days,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “We didn’t have the best championship round there, and probably could have had a couple more state champions, but at the end of the day the kids battled hard and got it done. To come back after winning last year with everybody gunning for you and accomplish what they did is amazing. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Raiders held a 10-point advantage over Brandon Valley heading into the championship round and had to weather a late rally by the Lynx for the back-to-back state titles, and 12th overall in school history.
“Cooper’s (Voorhees) point clinched it, but in the scheme of things, every point every kid won did the same,” King said. “When you start adding them all up, it’s the accumulation of those 12 athletes and not one single match.”
Voorhees' win at 160 pounds was the University of Wyoming commit’s second state consecutive state title following his win at 152 in Rapid City last year.
“He was very strong and very tough to turn, but I ended up getting the extra points we needed,” said Voorhees of his 11-3 major decision win over Colby Mennis of Madison. “I had wrestled two other times and majored him both, so I knew I just had to stick to my stuff and do what I do and keep the intensity up.”
Voorhees’ win was the lone title won by the Raiders in championship matches on Saturday night as Caleb Brink lost a 3-2 decision to Huron’s Tyson, Lein, Ryan Brink fell by fall to Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke at 220 and Declan Malone lost the 138-pound finale 4-3 to Spearfish’s Max Sailor.
“This is the fourth time (they wrestled), and he actually beat me the other three times,” said Sailor who repeated as state champion having won at 132 in 2019. “I knew he would be coming out really fast and be strong on the head, so I was determined to set my own pace. I knew he was really good at breaking ties and getting to the legs, so I worked my best to prevent that. I knew this one was going to be a really tough match, and I figured it would come down to a match between the two of us at state.”
Cael Larson was the only Rapid City Central winner, knocking off top-seeded Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6-2.
“With the knee injury I have, I knew I had to stay on my feet and keep low,” Larson said while describing lessons learned from a 5-4 loss to Mentzer during the regular season. “In the first match, he put me down with a single leg and a cradle and went up 5-1 early, and though I came back I ended up short. I wasn’t going to let that happen again. I’ve been second twice and came in at No. 1 last year and lost to a crosstown rival. And lost in my freshman year, too, in the state finals in this venue, and so winning here in this kind of atmosphere means the world.”
Cobbler TJ Morrison lost to Vermillion’s undefeated Lucas Anglin at 145 pounds.
In the other Class A title match involving a Black Hills area participant, Kaden Olson of Sturgis put up a valiant scrap before losing a 3-0 decision to undefeated and two-time state champion Brenden Selfrank of Aberdeen Central.
The 2020 state championships fittingly concluded with the final appearance of Chamberlains’s Nash Hutmacher, who closed out his remarkable prep career by earning his fourth consecutive 285-pound title — the first to having done so — and recording his state record 73rd consecutive pin.
CLASS B
The Canton C-Hawks (240.5) cruised to the Class B crown, capturing six individual titles in the process, including a fourth consecutive state title by Kellyn March. Winner Area (173) finished second followed by Redfield Area (92.5), Burke/Gregory (88.5) and Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (88).
Philip Area finished 8th (71.5) and Custer (66.5) earned the 10th spot.
Philip sent two finalists out on Saturday night, though both came up short. Jadyn Coller dropped a 7-3 decision to Kaden Keiser of Winner Area at 126, and Cody Donnelly lost a 6-3 decision to Cullen Rutland of Canton at 195.
The Custer Wildcats evening was brightened by a gold buckle-winning performance by sophomore Logan Graf, who turned in one of the more dominating performances of the evening, winning an 18-3 tech fall victory over Clark/Willow Lake’s Gunnar Kvistad.
Graf’s win capped off an injury plagued season and lengthy recovery completed just in time for a state tournament appearance.
“Over Christmas break, I was wrestling up at Fargo and landed on my hand and broke it,” Graf said. “I had a plate and seven screws put into my hand and I was out for eight weeks, and my first tournament back was at regions a week ago. I was worried about it, but the doctor cleared it and I just went out there and wrestled like I had nothing to lose.”
Wildcat senior Micaiah Grace advanced to the finals as well but fell to Canton’s Shaeden Scheidt by fall in the 170-pound title match.