Raider wrestlers add another state title to their weekend

Voorhees' win at 160 pounds was the University of Wyoming commit’s second state consecutive state title following his win at 152 in Rapid City last year.

“He was very strong and very tough to turn, but I ended up getting the extra points we needed,” said Voorhees of his 11-3 major decision win over Colby Mennis of Madison. “I had wrestled two other times and majored him both, so I knew I just had to stick to my stuff and do what I do and keep the intensity up.”

Voorhees’ win was the lone title won by the Raiders in championship matches on Saturday night as Caleb Brink lost a 3-2 decision to Huron’s Tyson, Lein, Ryan Brink fell by fall to Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke at 220 and Declan Malone lost the 138-pound finale 4-3 to Spearfish’s Max Sailor.

“This is the fourth time (they wrestled), and he actually beat me the other three times,” said Sailor who repeated as state champion having won at 132 in 2019. “I knew he would be coming out really fast and be strong on the head, so I was determined to set my own pace. I knew he was really good at breaking ties and getting to the legs, so I worked my best to prevent that. I knew this one was going to be a really tough match, and I figured it would come down to a match between the two of us at state.”