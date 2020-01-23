Raider wrestlers get big win over injury-plagued Custer squad

Scoreboards don’t always tell the story. Case in point: a 63-10 dual wrestling win by Rapid City Stevens over visiting Custer on Tuesday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
On the mat was a very different story with the Raiders winning five of the eight competitive matches contested as a Custer squad, decimated by injury and illness, had to forfeit six matches (113, 126, 138, 195, 220, 285).
“Actually, we had some other close matches that could have gone either way, too, so I wasn’t disappointed,” Custer coach Jared Webster said. “It just sucks having those holes in the lineup right now, but we have to get well. If we had had them all, I think it would have been an exciting dual. Regardless, it was great to come here and wrestle. Coach King has done a great job with this program.”
The Raiders won by fall in four of the five wins, led by 106-pounder Jack Schoenhard, currently 24-3 and top-ranked wrestler in Class A, who opened the action with a 28-second stick of Leighton Sander. Other Raider wins by fall included Corter Doney at 132 (1:18 over Robert Hewitt, No. 1-ranked Cooper Vorhees, improving to 28-0 on the season with a :54 second pin of Elijah Steel, and a True Synhorst stick of Dossen Elmore (4:48) at 182.
“It definitely helps when you have a kid like Jack (Schoenhard) to start your duals off,” Raider coach Travis King said of the win. “He always brings great effort and has been a consistent starter for us all year. And of course, Cooper is always tough. He’s not an easy handshake for any of us, including the coaches. I just pray that he fights off injury because he really is the best wrestler in the state of South Dakota this year. And it’s nice to get the win tonight ,though Custer is pretty dinged up right now.”
Caleb Brink (4th ranked in Class A at 170) had the other Stevens mat win, an 8-5 decision over Wildcat Micaiah Grace (4th ranked in Class B) in a rematch of a Rapid City Invite tussle also won by Brink (7-3).
A double leg shot late in the first period vaulted Brink into a 3-2 lead. And a series of ankle pick take-downs later in the match proved the difference.
“I told Declan Malone in the wrestling room that I needed my ankle shots tonight, and I feel like I did that pretty well,” Brink said. “I got a lot more and didn’t finish as many as I needed to, but he’s so strong he was able to defend some of those. Some guys are long-legged and a little awkward, but Grace uses his height to his advantage. He shortens up when he needs to and he gets really long when he needs to.”
Custer wins were posted by Pierce Sword (13-3 major decision over Jeron Martz at 120), Brennan Haynes (a 4-1 decision over Tyler Voorhees at 145) and in a match between two frequent competitors, Irail Griffin (27-6 and 3rd ranked) captured a 6-1 decision over Tanner VanScoy at 152.
“Tanner and I have wrestled a lot this summer and really know each other’s styles, so it makes it hard to set anything up,” said Griffin who utilized takedowns in each period and ride-outs to control the match. “So, I knew it was going to be a barnburner from the start, and I thought if I kept moving, I would be fine. But I’ve been sick, so by the middle of the second my strength was gone, and I just tried get him down and not let him up.”
Both teams return to the mat on Saturday with Custer participating in the Winner Invitational and Stevens traveling to Pierre for the annual East vs West Duals.