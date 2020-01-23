Raider wrestlers get big win over injury-plagued Custer squad

Scoreboards don’t always tell the story. Case in point: a 63-10 dual wrestling win by Rapid City Stevens over visiting Custer on Tuesday night at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.

On the mat was a very different story with the Raiders winning five of the eight competitive matches contested as a Custer squad, decimated by injury and illness, had to forfeit six matches (113, 126, 138, 195, 220, 285).

“Actually, we had some other close matches that could have gone either way, too, so I wasn’t disappointed,” Custer coach Jared Webster said. “It just sucks having those holes in the lineup right now, but we have to get well. If we had had them all, I think it would have been an exciting dual. Regardless, it was great to come here and wrestle. Coach King has done a great job with this program.”

The Raiders won by fall in four of the five wins, led by 106-pounder Jack Schoenhard, currently 24-3 and top-ranked wrestler in Class A, who opened the action with a 28-second stick of Leighton Sander. Other Raider wins by fall included Corter Doney at 132 (1:18 over Robert Hewitt, No. 1-ranked Cooper Vorhees, improving to 28-0 on the season with a :54 second pin of Elijah Steel, and a True Synhorst stick of Dossen Elmore (4:48) at 182.