The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team rallied for a tough 29-22 win over Sturgis Thursday night in Sturgis.
The Scoopers won the first three matches by decisions from Kaden Olson, Kelton Olson and Jacob Wood and led 16-7 after a Perry Ketelsen decision and Reese Jacobs major decision at 145 pounds.
Cooper Voorhees (Stevens, 152) and Wren Jacobs of Sturgis traded wins before Caleb Brink and Ryan Brink got Stevens back with wins, including a pin by Ryan Brink.
Tice McVay then gave Sturgis a 22-20 lead at 195 pounds with a 4-3 win over Ben Sobczak, but the Raiders closed with a 6-5 win by Hunter McMath over Clayton Smith and a pin fall by Tyrese Morris at 285 over Dylan Wetsit.
Stevens is at the Hot Springs Holiday Tournament today and Saturday, while Sturgis is at the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Cobbler wrestlers roll past Spartans
Rapid City Central gained a big wrestling dual win over Spearfish Thursday night, 59-16, in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Central is at the Pat Weede Tournament today and Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming, while Spearfish is at the Madison Invitational Saturday.
Boys basketball
HILL CITY 44, NEW UNDERWOOD 30: The Rangers got 16 points from Noah Krull and 15 points from Taylor Edwards to beat New Underwood for their first win of the season.
Hill City led 22-11 at halftime.
Connor Knuppe led New Underwood with eight points. Colter Clark and Chance Derner both scored seven points.
TIMBER LAKE 52, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 49: The Panthers got 18 points from Tucker Kraft and 17 from Brayden PayPay to slip past Mobridge-Pollock.
Bryston Goehring scored 12 points for Mobridge-Pollock.
Girls basketball
TIMBER LAKE 59, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 40: The Panthers earned the road win over Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday.
No other results were made available.
WINNER 67, BURKE 42: Four Warriors scored in double figures to beat Burke.
Bella Swedlund led Winner with 18 points, followed by Gabriel Kocer with 12, Kalla Bertram with 11 and Morgan Hammerbeck with 10.
Sally Harkin scored 13 for Burke.