The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team picked up five pin falls and two major decisions and ran past a short-handed Spearfish squad 62-15 Thursday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders also got four wins (24 points) via forfeit for the lop-sided score.
Jack Schoenhard started things off for Stevens when he pinned Josh Hoffman in just 1 minute, 4 seconds at 106 pounds.
Spearfish came back at 113 when Clayton Donovan earned a pin when he stuck Alexsys Jacquez in 1:26.
But the Raiders got two straight pins by Logen Fischer (over Oakley Blakeman in 1:04 at 120) and Cody Stockman over Jake Hoffman (1:34 at 132).
A 10-2 major decision by Declan Malone at 138 put the Raiders up 22-6.
Stevens then got three straight forfeit wins by Darien Malone, Caleb Allen, and Cooper Voorhees, followed by a pin by Nate Allen at 160 over Jake Palmgren in 1:52.
The Raiders' Caleb Brink then beat Elijah Zuniga 11-3 at 170 before Spearfish broke through in the win column again when Teygan Werlinger pinned Grayson Janssen in 1:16.
Ben Sobczak got the Raiders four forfeit in 195. The best match of the night came at 220 when Spearfish's Even Hehr earned a tough 3-2 decision over Hunter McMath, with an escape and take down in the third period.
Tyrese Morris of Spearfish closed the night with a pin over Austin Crotteau in 2:29.
Both teams will be at the Belle Fourche Invitational today and Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 41, HOT SPRINGS 41: The Broncs raced out to a 41-7 lead before holding off a late-charging Bison squad Thursday night in Hot Springs.
Belle won eight of the first 10 bouts with pins from Lane Longbrake at 106 pounds, Joe Hanson at 132, Cayden Wolfe at 152 and Jaredon Dosch at 170. Thomas McCoy (113) got a technical fall and Cade Bickerdyke got a regular decision at 160.
The Bison got wins from Xavier Wright at 126 and Kody Hagen at 145 early and closed the gap with a forfeit win at 182 and pin falls by Chad Kelso at 195, Garrett Heil at 220 and Marcus Harkless at 285.
Hot Springs, 5-7 in duals, and Belle Fourche will both be at the Belle Fourche Invitational today and Saturday.
Custer/Edgemont gets a pair of wins
Custer/Edgemont earned a pair of wins Thursday night in the Custer Triangular, defeating Douglas/Rapid City Christian and Chadron, Nebraska.
The Wildcats defeated the Patriots 43-30 and the Cardinals from Chadron 41-30.
For Custer/Edgemont, Logan Graf (106 pounds) earned two pins on the night and Cade Grill (126) and Chance Grill (152) both got two victories.
Douglas would come back to edge Chadron 39-34 when Mason Finsterwalder (220) and Connor Braun both earned pin falls for the 12 points.
Both Custer/Edgemont and Douglas/Rapid City Christian will be at the Belle Fourche Invitational today and Saturday.
Girls basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, STURGIS 46: Haleigh Timmer scored 35 points as the Cavaliers came roaring back in the second half for the win Thursday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis led by as much as 18 in the first half and 33-19 at halftime. Timmer, with 25 second-half points, led the Cavs comeback as they rallied to take a 41-38 lead into the fourth and outscored the Scoopers 14-8 in the final eight minutes.
Loralee Stock led Sturgis with 12 points and Gwyneth Simmons added 10 points.
STM, 10-3, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Sturgis, 9-3, is at Mitchell Feb. 1.
HOT SPRINGS 34, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 29: The Lady Bison led for much of the game to knock off the Lady Comets Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Hot Springs led 17-13 at halftime and 24-23 going into the fourth. The Lady Bison outscored Rapid City Christian 10-6 in the fourth to close out the win.
Kennedy Seaman led Hot Springs with 14 points and Skylar Armendariz paced the Lady Comets with 11.
Hot Springs, 3-8, is at Wall Monday, while Rapid City Christian, 7-6, is at Custer tonight.
RED CLOUD 68, LEAD-DEADWOOD 44: The Lady Crusaders took control early and toppled the Golddiggers Thursday night in Pine Ridge.
Red Cloud led 16-8 at the end of the first period and 54-32 going into the fourth for its fourth straight win.
Stevi Fallis, with four 3-pointers, led Red Cloud with 15 points, while Moriah Morrisette scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Maya Franks scored 10 points.
Blake Mehlberg led Lead-Deadwood with 13 points.
Red Cloud, 8-5, is at Little Wound Monday, while Lead-Deadwood, 6-7, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
DOUGLAS 51, CUSTER 28: The Patriots jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and dominated the Wildcats Thursday night in Box Elder.
Jeslynn Jindra and Jordynn Toliver both scored 14 points to pace the Patriots.
Sadie Glade led Custer with eight points.
Douglas, 5-5, hosts Chadron, Neb., Saturday, while Custer, 5-9, hosts Rapid City Christian tonight.
Boys basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 64, STURGIS 50: The Cavaliers trailed by nine in the first half but used hot outside shooting from several players to roll past the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.
STM trailed 11-2 in the first period before clipping the Scooper lead to 13-7. The Cavs took their first lead at 18-17 but Sturgis still led 26-25 at halftime.
St. Thomas More then got red-hot and from beyond the 3-point line and led 40-35 going into the fourth. STM would go 12-of-23 from beyond the 3-point line.
Caden Casey, with four 3-pointers, led all scorers with 22 points for the Cavaliers, while Conner Hollenbeck hit all five of his 3-pointers for 15 points. Ryan Wojcik also scored 14 points for STM.
Cedrick Stabber led Sturgis with 13 points, while Ryan Garland and Gavin West scored 12 points each.
St. Thomas More, 11-1, will face Harrisburg at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Feb. 2, while Sturgis, 8-4, hosts Mitchell Feb. 1.
RED CLOUD 67, LEAD-DEADWOOD 41: The Crusaders got going in the second half and never looked back in the win over the Golddiggers Thursday night in Pine Ridge.
Red Cloud led only 13-8 at the end of the first but built a 52-27 edge going into the fourth.
Beau Donovan led the Crusaders with 23 points, while Ale Rama added 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Riyen Carlow also had nine boards for Red Cloud.
Lead-Deadwood was paced by Jordy Stulken with 13 points.
Red Cloud, 11-2, is at Little Wound Tuesday and Lead-Deadwood, 5-9, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 68, HARDING COUNTY 56: The Broncs finally got some distance against the Ranchers in the second half for the win Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
Harding County led 12-10 at the end of one, and Belle Fourche was only up 32-28 at halftime before taking a nine-point lead into the fourth.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 17 points, followed by Chandler Kerr with 16 points and Tate Hostetter with 15.
Camden Hett led all scorers for Harding County with 28 points and Josh Anders added 20.
Belle Fourche, 7-8, hosts Douglas Feb. 1 and Harding County, 6-5, hosts New Underwood Saturday.
CUSTER 54, DOUGLAS 48: The Wildcats overcame a patriot rally in the second half for the win Thursday in Box Elder.
Custer led by as much as 11 in the third period before Douglas came back to make it a 36-34 game heading into the fourth.
Jace Kelley scored 18 points to lead Custer, with Noah Patzlaff adding 16 points.
Connor Sauvage, with four 3-pointers, led Douglas with 14 points and Davis Severson added 12 points. Kearby Jindra and Ryan Tompkins both had five rebounds for the pats.
Douglas, 1-9, hosts Chadron, Neb., Saturday, while Custer, 7-6, hosts Rapid City Christian tonight.
HOT SPRINGS 50, CRAWFORD, NEB. 19: The Bison moved to 9-1 on the season with the dominating win over the Rams Thursday night in Hot Springs.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs is at St. Francis tonight, while Crawford, 4-12, is at Morrill, Neb., tonight.