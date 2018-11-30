A pin or reversal in one match, maybe a couple of back points in another? That was the razor thin margin, a mere one and a half points, separating Rapid City Stevens from winning the 2018 Class A state wrestling title and denying the Pierre Governors a fourth consecutive state title.
Raider coach Travis King is cautiously optimistic that a reversal of fortune may await the Raiders at the end of the season, which kicks off this weekend and concludes with the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in late February.
“I’m excited when I look at this year’s team. We have a lot of experience and some new faces who have worked hard and now have their chance to step up,” said King, who begins his fourth year at the Raider helm. “And we have a group of seniors who have been with me since I came into the program. They are great leaders and and are working hard to win a state title and continue the proud tradition of our program.”
Much of the season gets underway today and Saturday with the Mandan Lions Invite in Mandan, North Dakota for the larger A teams, and at the Custer Invitational today and Saturday for many other squads.
The Raider squad looking to capture the school’s first state title since 2011 features six place winners from last year and 10 grapplers ranked among the top eight in their respective weight classes. Veteran state placers returning are seniors Cody Stockman (39-14, 4th at 113 pounds last season), Nate Allen (36-16, 4th, 152), Logen Fischer (33-20, 6th, 120), and Hunter McMath (34-24, 8th, 220). Junior placers include Declan Malone (6th, 106) and Cooper Voorhees (5th, 145).
Though one of the most balanced Class A fields in recent memory will vye to prevent a Pierre five-peat, the task will not be easy as a strong youth program typically feeds the beast each year, a fact borne out by the Governors having won six of the past seven state Class A titles.
“We do have quite a few new faces in the lineup this year with only four place winners and six state qualifiers returning, but we have some young guys who have paid their dues and are ready to compete at the varsity level,” said Pierre coach Shawn Lewis, who sees Watertown, Brandon Valley and the West River contingents as top contenders. “I see about 10 teams that will be competing for six trophies this year, and barring injuries and every other thing that could possibly happen along the way, I’m not sure how to rank the order of the top six programs.”
Rapid City Central, fourth last season, hopes to be one of those contenders though the Cobblers are somewhat overlooked by pre-season prognosticators, an opinion not shared by coach Lance Pearson.
“We lost some valuable guys, but we have a lot of kids who wrestled a ton of varsity matches for us last year,” Pearson said. “With that, I’m optimistic as to what we can do this year."
Sophomore Cael Larson (56-4, second at 106 last season) stands out among this year’s returnees and will be joined by state placers Nolan Smith (43-16, fifth, 195), Kadyn Kraye (35-27, eighth, 126) and Wyatt Jungclaus (38-24, eighth, 160). Others to watch include TJ Morrison, Brayden Burrus, and Anthony Knodell.
Central’s prospects should sort out quickly as including this weekend’s opening action in the annual Mandan tournament, Cobbler wrestlers will likely compete in 20-plus matches during an early season 16-day span.
“By Christmas, we will pretty much know what we have, and what we need to do to improve,” Pearson added. “And then, after that, we can spend the time focusing on what each kid needs to work on.”
Sturgis Brown, third last season, will count on senior Jacob Wood, (16-0) a two-time state champion at 106, sophomore Wren Jacobs (34-14, fourth, 145) and a group of young kids with a ton of promise such as the 9th grade twins Kelton and Kaden Olson.
“We graduated eight seniors, all state qualifiers, but we do return three place winners,” Scooper coach Mike Abell pointed out. “We only have three seniors, so this will be one of the youngest teams in terms of experience and age that Sturgis has ever put on the mat ,so we will need some young kids to step in and win some big matches for us.”
The Scoopers opened the season Thursday night with a 71-6 dual win over Belle Fourche with nine pin falls.
Other area Class A wrestlers to watch this season include a talented group of Douglas seniors, William George (120), Sherman Taber (126), Isiah DuBray (152),and Colton Jackson (160).
Spearfish should continue to rebound as state qualifiers as juniors Evan Hehr (34-19, sixth at 195) and Eli Zuniga, sophomore Max Sailor (41-14, seventh at 138) and freshman Oakley Blakeman (126) return as does freshman newcomer Jake Hoffman (106).
And Belle Fourche will field potential place finishers Jaredon Dosch (senior, 160), Chase Bickerdyke (junior, 170) and Thomas McCoy (8th grade, 106).
CLASS B
Defending champion Canton, a winner in 2016 and runner-up in 2017, is a heavy favorite to continue domination of the Class B ranks as the C-Hawks return two state champions, junior Kellyn March (44-1, 126), and sophomore Braden Sehr (41-1, 106) plus four other state placers.
A couple of area Region 4B schools hope to earn a spot on the podium as well as perennially strong Philip, fourth last season, and an up-and-coming Custer/Edgemont will feature talented squads.
Philip returns 120-pound state champion McCoy Peterson, a 9th grader who compiled an undefeated 31-0 record in the process. Peterson is but one of a quality group of Scottie youthful wrestlers as 8th grader Blair Blasius (34-9, third, 113) returns as does sophomore Jadyn Coller (22-6, third, 126) and junior Colby Fitch (27-10, seventh, 145).
“We do have some talented kids in the lower weights and some others moving up who have done well at the AAU level, so we should be solid though we won’t be able to fill at 220 and heavyweight,” Philip coach Matt Donnelly said.
The Scotties are also hoping for the return of senior Hunter Peterson, a second- place finisher at state two years ago who is returning from a serious farm accident suffered in 2017.
“He’s practicing right now and we are just seeing how it’s going to go and don’t know when he will step on the mat, but he is practicing and looks good and will probably wrestle at 145,” Donnelly said.
Custer/Edgemont is the likely challenger to Philip’s recent Region 4B supremacy as coach Jared Webster continues to rebuild the Wildcat program.
Seniors Levi Mines (37-9, fourth, 152) and Chance Grill (145) along with juniors Micah Grace (170) will be key to Wildcat fortunes and will be joined by freshmen Jacob Brunner (106) and Jonathan Lewis (113), and 9th grader Jestyn Woodward (eighthat 106) from whom much is expected.
“It’s exciting to see all the numbers we have in the room this year,” Webster said. “We are finally having wrestle-offs and are three-deep at quite a few weights so that makes for challenging matches in the room which helps come tournament time.”
A number of other area Class B grapplers could make a splash coming tournament time, as well.
Hot Springs has a quartet of potential place winners including seniors and returning place winners Cody Hagen (41-11, sixth at 145) and Garrett Heil (38-10, sixth at 182), junior TeeJay Atwood (182) and sophomore Marcus Harkless (220).
Lead-Deadwood will feature senior Carson Pinske (132), and juniors Max Johnson (126) and Robbie Lester (220). Bennett County standouts include senior Tee Allen (seventh at 182) and juniors Jared Harris (sixth, 132) and Weston Ireland (160).
Also not to be overlooked are Harding County junior Sam Adams, 38-7, a third-place finisher at 220 last season, and St. Thomas More senior Corten Dobesh at 182.