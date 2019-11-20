An essential to overcoming long odds is the belief that to do so is possible. The Rapid City Stevens volleyball faced just such a “mind over matter” situation in last Thursday night’s SoDak 16 game. After dropping the first two sets to a Brandon Valley team that had defeated the Raiders during the regular season, the Raiders were on the brink of elimination.
An insurmountable hurdle?
Not hardly said senior libero, Laura Petik, a returning starter from last year’s state championship squad.
“In the moment, I didn’t even think about it,” said Petik, the team leader in digs (378) and a recent commit to University of Mary volleyball. “All I knew was that it was still a game, and we are down now, and there is no way we are losing in what will be our last game as seniors in this gym. And being in that position, after every point we looked at each other and knew that we were going to win.”
Three sets later, the defending Class AA state champion had risen to the challenge and put a stamp on another ticket to the 2019 State Class AA Volleyball Tournament which begins on Thursday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Though Stevens (22-10) has been a fixture at the state volleyball tournament with 19 consecutive appearances, a 20th presented a hurdle as well. Petik and fellow senior Kyah Watson (team leader with 267 kills) were the only returnees from last year’s title team.
“It was extremely challenging at first,” Raiders coach Kylie Voorhees said following a Monday practice session. “We had a lot of players who played the same position and maybe didn’t want necessarily to play in the middle. But we made some good changes and decided that we would be better rotating around one setter, playing a 5-1, and in time everybody stepped up and the pieces fell into places.”
Despite the graduation of Elizabeth Schaefer (SD Class AA Miss Volleyball, 1st team All-State) and Phebe Rossi (second team), Voorhees came into the 2019 season confident that she had excellent talent in waiting.
“It’s not whether they could step up, but rather who would step up,” Voorhees said. “Julia Lee (675 assists) hadn’t set before, and she willingly stepped into that role and found her comfort level and confidence. And a lot of people lose sight of Sammi Sundby, but she has stepped into many roles for us. You can put inside, outside, wherever and has done a great job.”
A proven starter now, Sundby (161 kills) has a few doubts of her own coming into the season as to how the team would rebound following least season’s stellar season.
“At the start of the year, I was definitely a little nervous going into the season since we had lost a lot of our starting players,” Sundby said. “But we have made so much progress over the season and in every game, I think we just get better. For sure, it’s been more of a grind than last when we were able to win games without really having to try that hard. This year we definitely have had to put forth a lot more effort and really perfect things more than we did last year.”
Watson, an integral part of last year’s title team, shared her coach’s confidence that success in 2019 was simply a matter of time.
“I thought we just had to learn how to play together because I felt that everyone on our team was really talented, and if we did that, we would be okay,” said Watson, a constant presence on the court who excels regardless of rotation or position. “And I think we learned as the season went along that we could win if we played really hard no matter who is the opponent.”
Stevens’ opponent in Thursday’s opening round (6:15 p.m.) will put that theory to a stern test as the Raiders will meet No. 2 seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman (23-4), a team that defeated the Raiders handily, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16, in a regular season matchup.
The Lady Knights, whose only loss to a South Dakota team came at the hands of No. 1 seed Watertown, are a veteran, balanced team featuring outside senior hitters Emma Ronsiek (2018 1st team All-State) and Reilly Raegen (2nd team).
Nonetheless, coach Voorhees is of the opinion that her team is peaking at the right time.
“Honestly, it’s all about confidence,” Voorhees said. “We went into that game we lost to O’Gorman a little tired after playing three earlier games that weekend. And number two, were probably thinking ‘Oh, my gosh,’ it’s O’Gorman and lacked some confidence. We weren’t jelling as a team either but I think we have a good game plan going into this game and if we execute, we can come out on top.”