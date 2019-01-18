When the Custer/Edgemont wrestling team gets a chance to compete against Rapid City Stevens, Wildcats coach Jared Webster said they have to take advantage of it.
Stevens coach Travis King feels the same about facing an up-and-coming Wildcat squad.
The Raiders might have dominated on the scoreboard, winning 52-15 Thursday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium, but both coaches were pleased with the competition that they went up against.
“Stevens has a heck of a team and Travis has done a wonderful job with his kids. Every one of his kids is solid,” Webster said. “We had a lot of young guys step up for us tonight. We’ve had stuff happen and these young kids came out and wrestled every one of their kids awesome; I can’t complain about that. I was very impressed.”
This was the second straight year that the two programs met on the mat — the Wildcats are ranked in the top 10 in Class B and the Raiders are Class A runners-up from a year ago and one of the favorites this season.
Stevens won eight of the 10 matches wrestled with two pin falls, two major decisions and one technical fall, but the Wildcats were in several matches and came away with one decision and one pin.
“Coach Webster has done a phenomenal job with his community and with his kids,” King said. “They have a lot of young kids and they remind me of where we were a few years ago; you have a lot of young kids and you just hope to get better. He’s doing that. The matches were closer than those scores indicated at times.”
Earning pins for the Raiders were Darien Malone at 138 pounds, in 2 minutes, 20 seconds over Josh Wesner, and Nate Allen at 160, in 2:52 over Elijah Steele. Landen Fischer earned a 9-0 major decision over Jacob Brunner at 113, Ben Sobczak got a 13-1 major decision over Ty Dailey at 195 and Declan Malone got a 16-0 technical fall over Sterling Sword at 132.
Other wins for Stevens came at 120, where Logen Fischer beat Jonathan Lewis 7-2, at 126 where Cody Stockman blanked Cade Grill 6-0 and Cooper Voorhees, at 152, defeating Chance Grill 6-3.
“It was a good workout, and they have a pretty solid team in their bottom weights, so it was a good matchup for us,” Stockman said. “You could tell that their team was better than last year. They have some good young guys and they have a good team for a smaller school.”
Custer/Edgemont started the match at 106 pounds with Logan Graf getting a 7-2 decision over Jack Schoenhard, and the Wildcats' Irail Griffin, at 145, pinned Caleb Allen in 5:30.
Griffin had wrestled Caleb Allen last season and he said he knew he would have to give his best effort to win. It was a 6-4 match before he finally took control in the third period.
“I realized I wasn’t getting anything done on the top of my hands, so I decided to throw in some legs and see what I could do, and I realized I could get a lot more done that way,” Griffin said. “It ended up working out.”
Also for the Raiders, Ryan Brink won by forfeit at 182, as did Hunter McMath at 220 and Tyrese Morris at 285. Custer’s Micaiah Grace also won by forfeit at 170.
Even in defeat, Griffin said it was a good match for the Wildcats to wrestle.
“Wrestling Stevens is so fun, they are such a wrestling school. I love coming up here; their gym is big and their fans are really involved,” he said. “We came here and wrestled well. I was proud of my team.”
Stockman, meanwhile, is anxious to peak in this last month as they get ready to challenge for a state title if they can take that next step.
“We’re pretty excited about things. We have a team that could possibly win the state tournament, which is our goal. We’re working really hard at that,” Stockman said. “I think everybody is going to have to do their part and do what is expected of them, and maybe a couple of guys win some matches that they are not supposed to, and then we will be there.”
King said his team is staying consistent as they get ready for the final month of the season that will conclude with the state tournament in Rapid City Feb. 22-23.
“We’re working hard and trying to get better,” King said. “It’s always nice to wrestle some good competition because it shows some areas where you need to improve on. We have 36 days left of the season, and there is not a lot left other than just polishing up and making sure we are healthy mentally and physically going into the end.”
The Raiders will be at the East/West Duals Saturday in Pierre. King said they have to train the rest of month and get through rest of schedule and finalize the team, and make sure going into regionals that they are ready for each of the matchups.
“Our biggest thing is our kids know that we are one of the teams that has an opportunity to be a state champion, and there are other teams with that possibility,” he said. “We’re trying to push that through, and we have one more step to where we want to be.”
Custer/Edgemont will be at the Winner Invitational Saturday and build towards the Black Hills Conference Tournament Feb. 9 in Hill City, the Region 4B tournament Feb. 16 in Fort Pierre and then the state B meet in Rapid City.
“We have to heal up and take care of some stuff in the (wrestling) room and be ready here in about a month,” Webster said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction, so we can’t complain about that. Every one of these kids we have in the room is wanting to push each other, and that is great.”