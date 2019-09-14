After winning its first game of the season in convincing fashion last week, the Rapid City Stevens football team was looking to capitalize on that momentum when it traveled to Harrisburg to take on the Tigers.
The Raiders saw some opportunities slip through their hands and had a hard time recovering as Harrisburg took an early lead, added 21 points in the third and went on to post a 35-14 win Saturday night.
The Tigers struck first as they took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter, before adding to it in the second to take a 14-0 advantage into the break.
Stevens coach Steve Svendsen knew his team had some opportunities to take over early, especially in the first half, but just had a hard time capitalizing when it mattered.
“It was a tough start,” he said. “I thought our defense did a pretty good job and offensively we did a good job in the first half and moved the ball well. We had a few opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize. It was a big game for us and we couldn’t finish. That is not to take away from them (Harrisburg), they’re a good team and I thought they did a nice job of moving the football.
Down a pair of touchdowns to open the second half, the Raider offense went no huddle and found success immediately as Colton Hartford connected on a 35-yard strike to Bransen Kuehl to cap off an 80-yard drive.
From there, the Tigers began to take over as they scored 21 unanswered points and took a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Stevens closed out the scoring in the fourth on a 4-yard TD scamper to make it 35-14.
Svendsen said it was a tough loss, but it is all about how the team responds.
“The mentality of a winner is the ability to respond and step up and do what we have to do,” he said. “We had so many opportunities to take control of that game and we just didn’t do it. We have to come out and be ready to take that and run with it and we haven’t done it.
I really believe we have a good team, but we have to get better. We have to eliminate the mistakes and penalties and if we do that, we will be a better football team.”
Anders Clayton led Harrisburg with 20 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Jack Tiegen went 9-14 for 117 yards and a pair of scores.
It doesn’t get much easier for the Raiders, 1-2, over the next few weeks as they travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt next week before returning home to take on Washington and crosstown rival Rapid City Central.
All things considered, Svendsen and the rest of his team feel they can make the playoffs as long as they can figure things out, especially over the next few weeks.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs, our kids can believe that and we are going to do that. Our kids fought tonight and we have to keep fighting.”