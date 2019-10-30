Rapid City Stevens gets to experience déjà vu all over again, as New York Yankee great Yogi Berra once quipped, when the Class 11AAA playoffs kick off tonight across the state.
The Raiders are back on the road to face Brandon Valley in their 11AAA playoff opener, a week removed from playing the Lynx in Brandon, a 28-7 loss for Stevens. Raider head coach Steve Svendsen, in his first year at the helm at Stevens, sees last week outcome a little differently, and with it, he also sees a glimmer of hope.
Early in the game, Branson Kuehl found himself wide open after Brandon Valley’s defensive back fell down but couldn’t haul in a pass from quarterback Colton Hartford with nothing but open field in front of him. Stevens missed another potential score in the second half.
“We just didn’t capitalize offensively,” Svendsen said. ““That’s us not finishing, and you can’t afford to do that against a good football team.”
The Lynx got a late TD when the Raiders went for a first down on fourth-and-6 at their 4-yard line late in the game. Brandon got a stop and turned the short field into a late touchdown to make it 28-7.
Despite playing in early winter conditions — the forecast calls for a game-time temperature around 35 degrees with a light wind from the north — Svendsen’s club will look to use its passing game to keep Brandon Valley’s ground-and-pound offense off the field.
Turnovers and ball control, Svendsen said, are keys to the No. 6-seeded Raiders upsetting the third-seeded and defending 11AAA champion Lynx.
“We have to execute pristinely,” the Raider coach said. “We’ve got to make sure we capitalize on every opportunity. That’s the only way we’re going to advance.”
Stevens will rely on its passing game to move the chains, but Stevens needs to run the ball with some success. Having some success running the ball will pull Brandon Valley’s linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage and bring some balance to Stevens’ offense.
Play in the trenches must go the Raiders way against a physical Lynx defensive front, first, to buy Hartford time to throw to wide-outs Kuehl, Bridger Nesbit and Michael Norman, but also to create running lanes for running backs Uriah Glynn and Phillip Walls.
“We have to try and run,” Svendsen said. “If you throw every down, you become so one dimensional. We’ve got to be able to run, scheme-wise. We’ve got a few new wrinkles to try to get to the perimeter, but we still want to run between the tackles.”
On defense, the Raiders will face a Lynx squad that often lines up with two running backs – Tate Johnson and Austin Vigants – behind quarterback Thomas Scholten. Johnson and Vigants do their damage between the tackles, often drawing defenses up to defend the line of scrimmage. With opponents bringing seven or eight players up, quarterback Thomas Scholten gets opportunities to pass the ball effectively.
“Physicality is going to be their game,” Svendsen said. “They’ll get in the I-formation, bring two tight ends in and they’re going to come at you physically. Their offensive line is a strength.”
The winner of tonight’s game advances to face the winner of the game between No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln and No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, Nov. 8.
CLASS 11B
St. Thomas More (8-1) at Winner (9-0)
St. Thomas More gets a chance to avenge its lone loss of the 2019 season tonight when it travels to Winner to play the second-ranked Warriors. Winner jumped out to a 38-0 lead by halftime and sailed to a 46-20 win on Aug. 30, the second week of the season.
In typical Warrior football fashion, Winner used its rushing game to full advantage during its first meeting with STM. The Warriors rushed for 393 yards but spread the wealth around. Winner had five ball-carriers who ran for 40 yards or more.
“Unfortunately, the wheels fell off early. It’s hard to climb out of a hole like that,” Cavalier coach Wayne Sullivan said. “We gave them a short field three times."
Running back Trevor Peters, a 150-pound senior, led the way with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown off 10 carries. Running back Phillip Jorgensen, a 200-pound, senior, had 12 rushes for 84 yards and a TD. Quarterback Brady Fritz, a 170-pound junior, had an 81-yard TD run and both of his pass completions went for touchdowns.
“They run the wing-T really well,” Sullivan said. “Then they get everyone in the box and go over the top. That’s their big play; play-action on first down.”
The Cavaliers, a six-time runner-up in the state football playoffs, have used the arm of quarterback Ryder Kirsch, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior, and the rushing of running back Ryan Wojcik, a 6-2, 210-pound junior, to keep teams off balance throughout the season. Senior Grant Huber leads a speedy receiver crew.
“We’re going to have to first and foremost eliminate any turnovers, and we can’t have costly turnovers,” Sullivan said. “We have to keep our offense on the field and move the chains. When we have a chance to score, we have to finish.”
Kirsch has completed 104 of 154 pass attempts for 1,959 yards and 28 touchdowns. Wojcik has rushed for 825 yards and seven TDs from 96 carries. Huber has 25 catches for 579 yards and eight scores. Andrew Smith has 14 catches for 195 yards and four TDs.
CLASS 9A
Wall (7-2) at Canistota/Freeman (8-1)
Wall has its hands full when the Eagles take to the field against Canistota/Freeman in the second round of the Class 9A playoffs.
First, Canistota/Freeman returns the core of its State 9A championship-winning team from a year ago. On top of that, coach James Strang’s team owns wins over two ranked opponents – Howard, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 9A and Bon Homme, the second-ranked team in Class 9AA.
Canistota/Freeman’s only loss this season came in its final game of the regular season, a 46-20 loss to Viborg-Hurley, the top-ranked team in Class 9AA. The Pride, who allow opponents an average of 11.0 points per game while scoring 39.0, rebounded from their lone loss with a 64-16 win over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in the first round of the playoffs.
“They have a ton of good athletes, and they have a lot of speed,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said of the Pride. “We have a lot of things to be ready for. They run the ball really effectively. They’re a very well-rounded team. They’re a respected team around the state.”
Like Canistota/Freeman, Wall comes into tonight 9A quarterfinal game with the momentum of a first-round win — a 28-20 defeat of Philip — after losing its regular season finale, 23-17 to New Underwood. The Eagles scored 29.8 points per game during the regular season and gave up 21.9 to opponents.
The Eagles will again have the services of starting center Matthew Heathershaw, who has been out the last few weeks with a knee injury, and Zach Hout, a wide receiver who’s been sidelined since early in the season, also with a knee injury.
“If we execute our game plan and not make too many mistakes, play solid football on both sides of the football, we stand a shot,” Heathershaw said. “We have to play with a lot of heart and energy. If we can bring that, we can stay with a lot of teams; 9A is really competitive, but we can play with anyone in the state.”
CLASS 9B
Kadoka Area (4-5) at Harding County (8-1)
Harding County, after opening with a hard-fought 29-26 loss to Wall in its season-opener, has gone unbeaten since heading into its Class 9B game tonight against Kadoka Area.
Kadoka Area opened and closed the season with wins, but the Kougars sandwiched in a 1-0 forfeit win over Edgemont among five losses through the heart of the 2019 campaign. Kadoka Area opened the Class 9B playoffs with a 42-22 win over Faith last Thursday.
Wammen and his Ranchers aren’t overlooking Kadoka Area, which scores an average of 18.6 points per game and allows 18.4 points an outing. The Kougars, who run a double-wing on offense, came into Buffalo last year and knocked Harding County from the playoffs with a 12-8 victory.
“We’ve been playing that up, and we’ve been hoping to play them again this year,” Harding County coach Jay Wammen said of last year’s loss.
“Kadoka is a well-coached team. They were injured early, but they’re healthy now and playing really good football at the end of the year.”
The Ranchers have rolled since their loss to Wall on Aug. 23. Harding County, ranked No. 4 in the final 9B media poll, has run off eight straight wins since their opener. The Ranchers have outscored opponents 455-75 during that eight-game run.
“We’re going to have to play very fundamental football,” Wammen said. “We have to stay in our lanes and stick to our game plan, and hopefully it works out well for us.”
Rancher quarterback Camden Hett plays a big role in Harding County’s offense. He’s completed 71 of 100 pass attempts for 1,293 yards and 16 TDs. He’s also rushed 49 times for 847 yards and another 12 scores.
Sam Adams is a bruising ball carrier for Wammen’s club. He’s carried 111 times for 1,207 yards and 25 TDs. Wide receiver Zack Anders has 41 catches for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns and has rushed 34 times for 230 yards and two more scores.
In other area playoff games
Sturgis is the lone area team to host a game other than Harding County, as the Scoopers (4-5) play host to Mitchell (4-5) in a Class 11AA quarterfinal game. Earlier in the season, Mitchell ran past the Scoopers 42-23 in Mitchell.
Douglas (1-8), also travels to Brookings (8-1) and Spearfish (0-9) is at Pierre (9-0).
In 9AA, Lemmon-McIntosh (7-1) is at Hamlin (6-2) and Jones County/White River (4-4) is at Bon Homme (7-1).