The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central football teams will become road warriors for the first time this season as the Raiders look to keep the momentum of their first win, but the hard-luck Cobblers are still searching for that first victory.
Central is at Watertown tonight, beginning at 6 p.m. MDT, while the Raiders are at Harrisburg Saturday at 5 p.m.
Cobblers looking to finish
It's been a tough start for the Cobblers, who have lost by a total of eight points in the two games, falling to Harrisburg 26-20 and Aberdeen Central 20-18.
Central coach Erik Iverson said his team has played well at times, but they haven't finished well enough for wins.
Friday night's game will be a battle of 0-2 squads. Iverson said they haven't focused on facing a win-less team, but are focusing on themselves.
"We are telling them that the games have been close and a couple plays here and there we could very well easily be 2-0 or 1-1," he said. "We're just focusing on winning the next play and eventually things will turn around our way."
The Arrows haven't been close this season in their two games, losing to 39-3 to Sioux Falls Lincoln and 40-12 to Stevens.
Iverson said the Arrows have some speed on the outside as they likely want to run the football, but falling behind has forced them to go to the air.
"They got down early in both games, so I think they had to throw more than they wanted to," he said. "But they are kind of like us, they want to control the ball with the run and pass when they have to."
The Cobblers have had some untimely injuries, losing junior blocking back and linebacker Liam Porter in the opener, and tailback and linebacker Aaron Iverson last weekend.
Porter is expected to be back next week, but Aaron Iverson's status is still up in the air.
"The guys who have stepped in aren't as good as the ones, but we'll have to work them towards it. We have been focusing on finishing this week," Erik Iverson said.
Senior Jeremy Wiedmann has been spectacular despite an ankle injury, leading the team in rushing with 37 carries for 269 yards. Quarterback Kohl Meisman is 18-of-42 passing for 303 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Wyatt Jungclaus has been strong as well, with nine catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
"We're not as good as we could be, but we're getting there. We're not in final season form," Erik Iverson said. "A lot of guys out on the field didn't play last year so we're trying to get them up to speed. By the end of the season we will hitting on all cylinders."
Raiders to face an unbeaten Harrisburg team
Rapid City Stevens has all of the momentum in the world, blasting Watertown 40-12 last week.
But so do the Tigers in their first year on the AAA level. Harrisburg is 2-0, stopping Central 26-20 and Sioux Falls Washington 28-15.
First-year Raiders head coach Steven Svendsen said Harrisburg is a good, physical team that doesn't make too many mistakes.
You have free articles remaining.
"They're off to a great start obviously," Svendsen said. "They are a team that is going to be real physical. We're going to have to play physical with them up front. I think they do a good job on their offensive line and defensive line. Our lines got better from the first week to the second week, but we have to get that much better when we go in the game Saturday.
Football coaches on any level talks about wanting to see improvement between the first and second games. Svendsen said that was the case for the Raider coaching staff between a 26-point loss to O'Gorman and a 36-point win over Watertown.
"Defensively we schemed well against Watertown. I thought our kids stepped up. For the most part, they shut them down for the whole first half," he said. "I thought our offensive staff did a nice job of putting in the plan, working the kids. We were pretty sound offensively as far as assignment sharp.
"But we didn't capitalize as much as I would have liked to early on. But for the most part we did a pretty good job as a football team."
The Raiders' bread and butter offensively is through the air, as quarterback Colton Hartford is 45-of-66 passing for 633 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Wide receivers Branson Kuehl and Bridger Nesbit have been strong, as Kuehl leads the way with 16 catches for 306 yards and two TDs, while Nesbit has 12 catches for 164 yards and two scores. Michael Norman has seven receptions (91 yards), with three of those catches for touchdowns.
On the ground, Unah Glynn leads the way with 17 rushes for 96 yards and one TD. Phillip Walls has 57 yards and Hartford 37 yards.
Svendsen said health-wise they are dinged up a little bit, but that is just your average bumps and bruises from playing football.
"We'll see how everyone heals up as we get closer to the game. That's the nice thing about playing on a Saturday is you get an extra day of rest," he said.
In other area games
Douglas will look to get its first win since the 2017 season when it hosts Huron. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Patriots Stadium.
The Patriots, 0-2, stayed with Belle Fourche for much of the first half, but struggled with mistakes in the final two quarters, losing 28-12.
Huron comes into the game 1-1, beating Milbank 33-20 after opening with a 40-0 loss to Brookings.
St. Thomas More, 2-1, looks to keep its momentum from a 27-8 win over Class AA Sturgis when it travels to Mission to take on 0-2 Todd County. The Falcons have been outscored 87-8 in two games.
Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood will meet for the first time in several years tonight at Woodward Field in Hot Springs.
The Bison, after a dominating loss to STM in its opener, have bounced back for two wins — 32-2 over Newcastle, Wyo., and 54-8 over Todd County.
Lead-Deadwood, 1-2, opened with an impressive 39-0 win over Bennett County, but have since dropped two games, 44-8 to Upton/Sundance, Wyo., and 42-7 to Mobridge-Pollock.
Other 11-man games to watch include: Lennox (0-2) at Custer (1-1), Mitchell (1-1) at Spearfish (0-2), Brookings (2-0) at Sturgis (0-2), Canton (0-2) at Pine Ridge (0-2), Chamberlain (1-1) and Bennett County (0-2), Belle Fourche (1-1) at Douglas, Wyo. (1-1) and Winner (3-0) at Wagner (0-3).
Area nine-man games to watch include: Wall (2-1) at Rapid City Christian (0-3), Kadoka Area (2-1) at Lyman (0-2), Harding County (1-1) at Bison (0-2) , New Underwood (2-0) at Philip (3-0), Timber Lake (2-0) at Newell (0-3), Hill City (0-2) at Edgemont (0-3) and Dupree (1-1) at Faith (1-2),