Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central wrapped up the weekend of boys' soccer with ties against Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln, respectively, during action Saturday at the Sioux Park Soccer Complex.
The Raiders overcame a huge shot differential and came away with a 2-2 tie with the Warriors on the Sioux Park Stadium field. The Cobblers made a critical defensive adjustment that shut down the Patriots’ offense and the teams played to a 0-0 deadlock.
R.C. STEVENS 2, S.F. WASHINGTON 2: Rapid City Stevens found itself outgunned by Sioux Falls Washington for much of second half but still managed to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Warriors to close out the first weekend of boys soccer action.
The Raiders were outshot 24-8 and goalkeeper Carter Waggoner faced 13 shots on goal as Washington pressed play in Stevens’ half of the field for much of the second half.
“We had one plan coming into this game, and we executed fairly well in the first half,” Stevens coach Jeff Fierro said. “We made some adjustments at half, but we didn’t possess the ball as well as we’d like to.”
Fierro pointed out the Raiders kept the ball in their control the first half and doing so resulted in getting more quality looks on the offensive end.
Stevens took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Rex Wiebe took a pass from Corrin Burke and scored a goal right in front of the goal mouth to stake the Raiders to a 1-0 lead.
Washington tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick when Jeremie Benson netted the goal in the 34th minute. Stevens answered back a minute later with Raider freshman Zack Williams, who sent a piercing shot from the right of the net past Washington goalkeeper Langalanga David for a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors seemed to win all the 50-50 balls over the final 45 minutes of the game, and Washington used possession of the ball to pepper Waggoner all half long. Washington finally got the equalizing goal in the 75th minute when Darius Cooper scored off a corner kick.
“Carter did a great job keeping us in the game,” Fierro said. “Washington played with more intensity than we did. They were hustling, and they like to get the ball in the air. Our defensive backline had a little more trouble getting those balls out of the air than they did the first half.”
Stevens (1-0-1 win-loss-tie) is off until Tuesday, Sept. 3, when the Raiders face off against Douglas-Rapid City Christian.
R.C. CENTRAL 0, S.F. LINCOLN 0: A second-half adjustment took some pressure off Central goalkeeper Quincy Warren after Lincoln used its speed to get past the Cobbler defense during a 0-0 tie Saturday.
The Patriots kept getting quality shots off during the first 45 minutes. Central coach Joe Sabrowski moved attacking midfielder Jaden Stephens back to play defense, a position he’d played in the past. With Stephens in the defensive backfield, the Cobblers effectively shut down Lincoln’s attack.
“Lincoln has good team speed. They tried to counter every time,” Sabrowski said. “They really had us on our heels the first half. We dodged a few bullets.
“The first half they got through us. The second half, we knocked down balls.”
With the backline secured, Central's offense began to pressure the Patriots at the other end of the field. Central finished with four shots on goal to Lincoln’s three, but the Cobblers couldn’t find the back of the net.
“I’m satisfied with our performance, but I know we can play better,” said Sabrowski, whose Cobblers fell to Washington on Friday by a 2-0 score. “All in all, we have good balance and we need to build on it.”
The Cobblers (1-1-0 win-loss-tie) return to action on Thursday when they travel to Box Elder to play Douglas-Rapid City Christian.