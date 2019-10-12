The Rapid City Stevens football team went into Saturday’s matchup with Aberdeen Central looking to extend its two-game win streak.
After a good first half, the Golden Eagles pulled away in the third and fourth quarters for a 34-20 victory over the Raiders.
The game was postponed from Friday night because of the recent snowstorm.
Aberdeen took a 14-6 lead into the closing minutes of the second quarter, before Stevens tied the game at 14-all after a blocked punt gave it the ball deep in its opponent’s territory.
The Golden Eagles regained the lead in the opening minutes of the third and carried a 20-14 advantage into the fourth.
After falling behind 34-14, the Raiders began to show some life late in the fourth when Bridger Nesbit caught a 20-yard pass from Colton Hartford to make it 34-20.
Despite the score, Stevens had its chances late in the game as it gained possession deep in Aberdeen territory again after a botched punt attempt.
The Raiders were unable to score again as Hartford threw an interception on the 1-yard line and the Golden Eagles held on for the win.
The second and first halves were night and day for Stevens as it racked up 246 yards in the first, and just 102 in the second.
No individual stats were made available for the contest.
Rapid City Stevens (3-4) looks to get back on track Friday when it hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln.
MITCHELL 42, STURGIS 23: Mitchell scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter on its way to scoring a win over the Scoopers Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.
Sturgis scored 21 of its points in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough.
The game was postponed from Friday night because of the recent snowstorm.
Austin Kerr paced the Kernels with 11 carries for 110 yards and a score, while Nick Robinson had eight carries for 44 yards and three scores.
Wren Jacobs led the way for the Scoopers with 66 yards on four carries and two touchdowns.
Sturgis (2-5) returns home to take on Belle Fourche on Friday.
HARDING COUNTY 66, NEWELL 0: Harding County scored 38 first-quarter points as it cruised to a win over Newell on Saturday.
Sam Adams led the Ranchers with nine carries for 188 yards and four touchdowns, while Camden Hett completed six passes for 88 yard and three scores.
The game was postponed from Friday night due to the recent snowstorm.
Tucker Gaer paced the Irrigators with six carries for 22 yards.
Harding County (6-1) will close out the regular season when it hosts Timber Lake Friday, while Newell finished the season at 1-7.