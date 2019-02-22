Sports teams typically work hard to create a bond of brotherhood — or sisterhood if applicable; a sense of shared blood and sacrifice cultivated as valuable assets toward maximizing success.
By that measure, No. 1 ranked Rapid City Stevens should be a hands down favorite to win the 2019 Class A State Wrestling title because the Raiders exemplify the brotherhood ethos quite unlike any other.
Not only do the Raiders have five sets of brothers on this year’s squad, two of those brotherly combinations are twins, seniors Logen and Landen Fischer (identical), and juniors Darien and Declan Malone (fraternal).
“We do have a lot of brothers on this team,” Stevens coach Travis King said with a smile. “The Casey boys (Carsen and Hunter) are brothers, Caleb and Nate Allen are brothers, as are Tyler and Cooper Voorhees. And of course, the Fischer twins and their brother Karsen, and the Malone twins. And, of course, their sister, Kinzie, is a manager on the team.”
Landen Fischer (sixth seed at 120 pounds at state) pointed out that while brothers are brothers, there are advantages to sharing a unique brotherly bond and similar passions with an identical twin.
“I look at it as the same as having a brother on the team,” Landen said. “Though it is true that I always know that I have a partner. That can be a little more difficult for somebody else to come in and get an extra workout or something. But with Logan, I always know that I will always have someone there for me.”
Sometimes, the similarities unique to twins can be maybe be a little too similar, and lead to a bit of frustration.
“Absolutely. Last year I was varsity and Landen beat me a couple times and he ended up being varsity. That kind of hurt me a little bit, and when we got home we had some disagreements," Logen said. “Since we were freshmen we’ve always been competing for the same weight, but this year Landen decided to take one for the team and go to the lower weight class (113), which is a lot more of a cut than 120, so we didn’t have to compete this year.”
And watching a brother perform, particularly in the wrestling mat where considerable ego is on the line, can be a discomforting experience.
“Since I wrestle after Declan, it’s hard to focus on my match because I want so much to see him do good,” Darien Malone said. “And watching him can throw me off because of that, and I have to be sure to get passed that when it’s my turn to wrestle.”
The “getting passed” part can sometimes be difficult, and there’s nothing like a brother’s victory to ease the transition.
“It’s definitely nice if he wins,” Declan Malone said. “Knowing that, I can feed off that energy and do better in my match. And that energy can help motivate our team to do better in their matches, too.”
Doing well in matches tournaments has been a trademark of the 2019 Stevens squad, including at the 4A regional where the Raiders qualified wrestlers in 13 of 14 weight classes.
Joining the Fischer and Malone twins at state will be Jack Schoenhard (106), Cody Stockman (126), Caleb Allen (145), Cooper Voorhees (top-seed at 152), Nate Allen (160), cousins Caleb (170) and Ryan Brink (182), Ben Sobczak (195) and Hunter McMath (220).
Is it a potential state championship lineup, the Raiders first title since 2011?
“I’d like to say that for sure, but we have to do it on the mat,” King said. “As we found out last year (Stevens finished second to Pierre by a mere 1.5 points), every pin or bonus point will matter, and I think the kids better understand the importance of that. The first few years in this room we were teaching how to wrestle and didn’t worry about that. We haven’t shifted our focus, but we’ve added that element to these young men, so that they know what’s on the line this weekend.”
Rapid City Central comes in ranked second in the Class A, and coach Lance Pearson believes that his charges have demonstrated their mettle this season and are coming into state with a can-do attitude.
“We’ve had a lot of success in matches and tournaments this year,” Pearson said. “With that, we’ve impressed on our kids that they have been successful against the best wrestlers out there and should feel confident they can come in here and win. And to be having the state tournament in Rapid with a number of West River teams in the mix makes it all the better. We are hoping that we get a huge West River contingent here rooting us on.”
A couple of No. 1 seeds, junior Wyatt Jungclaus (170) and sophomore Cael Larson (113) lead the Central charge. Other Cobbler qualifiers include Noah Popken (106), Zach Soderlin (126, Ethan Thibeault (132), Kadyn Kraye (138), TJ Morrison (145), Brayden Burris (152), Landin Winter (160), Anthony Knodell (182), Keenan McKnight (195), and Nolan Smith (220).
Sturgis Brown, a six-time champion during an impressive stretch from 2002 through 2010, will also make some noise at state as well. Coach Mike Abell pointed out in pre-season discussion that his team is young, even though the Scoopers qualified 12 grapplers for state.
Among them, Jacob Wood, a two-time champion and the top-seed at 120. Other qualifiers include Kaden Olson (106), Evan Osborn (113), Logan DeSersa (126), Perry Ketelson (138), Reese Jacobs (145), Wren Jacobs (160), Carl Nash (170), Taylor Coffield (182), Tice McVay (195), Clayton Smith (220), and Dylan Wetsit (285).
And, of course, there is four-time defending Class A champion Pierre, currently ranked sixth in the latest Dakota Grappler team standings. Though overlooked, the Governors may not go gently into the night come Saturday.
“For the last few years, we’ve had studs, so this year we knew we would have to find different ways to win. It couldn’t be just three or four guys, it has to be everybody,” Pierre coach Shawn Lewis said. “The kids embraced that approach and we’ve slowly gotten better as the year has went along. Right now, we are clicking on all cylinders. And we’d like people to know that even though we appeared to be down early that might not be the case come the end of the year.”
For Douglas/Rapid City Christian, competing will be William George (120), Payton DeWitt (132), Jackson Wilson (138), Colton Jackson (152), and Connor Braun (285) of Douglas.
The South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament (Class A and B) runs begins on Friday and concludes on Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena with action beginning each day at 10 a.m.