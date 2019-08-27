The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team led the way at the Pierre Invitational Tuesday, with help from a pair of Raiders who took the top two spots in the individual standings.
Stevens topped the team standings with 312, followed by Watertown with 329 and Spearfish with 346.
Aberdeen Central was a close fourth with 347 and Mitchell rounded out the top five with 352.
Rapid City Central earned a ninth place finish with 366, while Todd County took 12th with 415 and Winner was 13th with 416.
The Raiders were led by medalist winner Ben Daane, who shot a 72, and Adam Salter, who wasn’t far behind with 74.
Landon Roberts of Huron took third with 76, Max Dailey of Mitchell was a close fourth with 77 and Alex Duran of Central rounded out the top five with 78.
Dane Burghduff of Spearfish finished in a tie for 8th with Cayden Paulsen of Watertown (82 apiece).
Volleyball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, NEWELL 1: Lead-Deadwood kicked off the season with a four-set victory over the Irrigators Tuesday night in Lead.
The Golddiggers opened the match with a 25-17 win, before Newell stormed back to take the second set 25-22.
Lead-Deadwood took over from there and closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the third, followed by a 25-15 victory in the fourth.
Anna Campbell led the way for the Golddiggers with 20 kills, 14 digs and two blocks, while Kailee Bertrand finished with 33 assists and seven aces.
Hannah Campbell and Raygan Mattson chipped in with 14 digs apiece for Lead-Deadwood.
Kassidy Weeldreyer paced the Irrigators with seven kills, while Jessica Heil led with seven digs.
Both teams will play in the Custer Tournament starting Friday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, STURGIS 0: The Broncs cruised to a straight set win over Sturgis as both teams kicked off the season Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs won the first set 25-16, before taking the next two sets by a score of 25-21.
McKenzie Lyons paced Belle Fourche with 20 assists, Harley Fischer had 16 digs and Hayley Wilbur finished with eight kills.
The Broncs will be back in action Sept. 5 at Custer, while the Scoopers host Hot Springs on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, DOUGLAS 0: St. Thomas More had little trouble to open the season as it defeated the Patriots on the road on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers took the first set 25-8, won the second set 25-14 and put the match away with a 25-18 win in the third.
No other information was made available for this match.
St. Thomas More will play in the Custer Tournament starting Friday, while Douglas is at Huron on Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Cobblers drop two in Mitchell
The Rapid City Central girls’ tennis team travelled to Mitchell for a pair of matches with Vermillion and Mitchell on Tuesday.
The Cobblers kicked off the day with a 9-0 loss to Mitchell, before dropping a hard fought 6-3 decision to Vermillion later in the day.
Lindsey Pfingston won both of her matches in Central’s matchup with Vermillion as she defeated Katrina Heles by a score of 6-4, 6-0 in singles action.
On the doubles side of competition, Pfingston and partner Harper Keim picked up a victory over Heles and Emma Dahlhoff (7-6 (3), 6-4).
Up next, Central will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Thursday at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 4, BELLE FOURCHE 3: The Scoopers bounced back from a loss to Huron as it edged Belle Fourche Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Scoopers (2-1) will host Rapid City Central next Tuesday, while the Broncs (1-5) host St. Thomas More.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 2, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Scoopers earned their first win of the season with a narrow victory over Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (1-1-1) will play Rapid City Central in Sturgis next Tuesday, while the Broncs (2-3) host West Central on Friday.