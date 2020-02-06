Raiders edge Cobblers in defensive rivalry battle, 29-26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stevens sophomore Bailee Sobczak hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it a three-point game, missing the rim on the second attempt that allowed the Cobblers one more chance. Heckert caught the inbounds pass at midcourt and appeared to get the shot off, but it was well short and off the mark.

"We definitely shouldn't let them score 10 in a row," Matkins said. "But I think at the end, we pulled together and said, 'We have to be smart here, make good decisions and passes, and don't do anything crazy."

The Cobblers slowed the game down as much as possible with the shot clock, often not getting into their offense until under 20 seconds remaining. It took away a few Stevens possessions and opportunities to score.

"There were several possessions where it was close in the second and third quarter where we did want to take 10 to 15 seconds off of the shot clock before we got into what we were going to do, to try to shorten the game," Blomme said. "If we would have shot a little better in the first half when we had a lot of good, open shots, it might have been a different story in the end."

Swartz said they have to be able to play that half-court game, and he credited Central for changing the style.

"They slowed down the tempo and they slowed down the pace, and it affected us," Swartz said.