Homecoming always seems a little bit sweeter with a football victory to cap off a week of festivities. The Rapid City Stevens Raiders did that on Friday night knocking off Sioux Falls Washington 37-34 in a three-overtime thriller at O'Harra Stadium.
And to add to the drama of a back-and-forth barn-burner, a freshman kicker, Carson Kurtenbach, making his first appearance in a varsity football game, decided the issue with a 26-yard field goal booted with just enough toe to clear the uprights and end the nearly three-hour contest.
“I was pretty nervous at first, but as I got into the game, I didn’t feel as nervous,” said Kurtenbach, who earlier had missed a 28-yard attempt in the second overtime. “I just knew I had to go out there and do something for my team. And I knew I was going to make the last one when I went in.”
Spoken like a typical cool, calm and collected veteran of many the game winner.
Although not official, it appears that the win snapped an 0-17 skid against Washington, going back to the 2004 season.
The dramatic conclusion provided a perfect ending to a game that featured a little bit of everything: four touchdown passing performances by Raider quarterback Colton Hartford (over 300 yards passing in the game) and Warrior signal caller Max Thomson, big penalties galore by both team, and needless to mention an extra three periods of football.
Played under a light drizzle, Stevens dominated the first quarter including an opening game drive that fell victim to one of the game’s many holding penalties on critical downs — a fate suffered by both teams — and the first of three interceptions of Hartford passes by the Washington defense.
After holding the Warrior offense to 18 yards in the first quarter, Stevens got on the board first midway through the second period on a 24-yard scoring toss from Hartford to Bridger Nesbit though a bobbled snap nixed the PAT attempt.
“Our defense did a great job tonight and made some big plays when we needed them to,” Raider coach Steve Svendsen said. “They did a nice job even with all the penalties setting them back.”
Washington bounced right back on their next possession marching from their own 19 to the Raider 18 aided by Stevens roughing the passer and facemask penalties. From there, Thomson connected with Carson Strom on a crossing pattern in the back of the endzone. Luke Behrens converted the boot and Washington went up 7-6.
“Penalties kept nipping us in the butt all night,” Svendsen said. “We have to get that figured out."
Minutes later the Thomson/Strom connection struck again to up the margin to 14-6.
After burning the Warrior defensive backs on short out routes in the early going, Hartford went deep with 2:12 remaining in the second period lofting a 45-yard strike to a Nesbit on a sideline fly pattern, though the two-point attempt failed as Washington led at halftime 14-12.
The Washington offense continued to click in the third period as the Warriors took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards and went up 21-12 when Thomson hit a wide open Samuel Strobel out of the backfield.
Hartford answered taking the Raiders on a 68-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 5-yard TD pass to Bransen Kuehl in the corner of the end zone. A Michael Norman interception of a Thomson aerial closed out the third frame with the Warriors clinging to a 21-19 lead.
After a three-and-out by the Raiders to open the fourth period, the Warriors threatened to expand the lead marching to Stevens four-yard line courtesy of another Raider facemask violation.
Then Norman came up with a huge play for the Raiders, picking off a Thomson pass on the goal line and racing 100 yards untouched for the go-ahead score. A Hartford to Colton Doney pass for the two-point PAT boosted the Raider lead to 27-21 with 5:26 remaining in the game.
Washington responded knotting the score with 1:27 left setting up the exciting overtime sessions.
“I jumped the gun and I was really scared I was going to get caught or run out of gas as I almost tripped at the 10, but thankfully, I got there,” Norman said. “This is the last homecoming game for a lot of us and it was a battle to the very last kick.”
Washington had the first possession in the first overtime and converted to grab a 34-27 lead, though the Raiders responded on a Hartford to Norman 10-yard strike.
Both teams failed to score in the second overtime setting up the dramatic third and final overtime win by Stevens.
“That really speaks to the resiliency of our kids,” Svendsen said. “They kept playing hard and left everything we had on the field. They did the job time and again and then you have a freshman win it for you. That was a great job by him. Our kicker has been sick all week, and Carson came and kicked with us and he has been a composed young man, and tonight we had confidence in him and let him kick it.”
Stevens (2-3) returns to O’Hara Stadium next Friday night (6 p.m.) for the annual renewal of the crosstown rivalry week encounter with Rapid City Central (0-5). Washington (2-3) will face a similar challenge at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls meeting Sioux Falls O’Gorman (7 p.m. MT).