Raiders get another shutout, stopping Cobblers

The Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team will take its 2-0 win over rival Rapid City Central any day, but the Raiders certainly would have liked more on the scoreboard.
It wasn't as if they didn't get their chances, with 29 total shots and 21 on goal. Needless to say, it was a solid win for the top-ranked and unbeaten Raiders Tuesday night at a chilly Sioux Park Stadium.
"Obviously we think we should have had more goals in that situation, but on the positive side, we created those situations. The guys did a good job of creating those opportunities for themselves playing the balls that we want them to play," Stevens coach Jeff Fierro said. "We're happy with the opportunities, we'll work on finishing."
Not only did the Raiders have opportunities — they hit the bar three times — but they controlled action on both ends of the field as the young and beat up Cobblers didn't have a shot on goal.
"They're bigger, faster, stronger," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said of the Raiders. "I have a lot of younger guys and we have four guys out with injuries (two for the season) now. The transition of losing players, filling in the pieces, is hard. Obviously it is skill and inexperience, and we're lacking that in places, and finding that hungry finisher at the top is our challenge."
Stevens sophomore forward Zach Williams had a few shots he'd like to get back, but he also scored the game's only two goals. The first came at the 16-minute mark when he took a mini through ball from senior mid Devonte Parker and scored to make it 1-0.
That's the same score by halftime, but three minutes into the second half, Williams scored again, this time on a header from a pass from junior forward Trey Bradley.
"Today was a good game, our defense was hard to beat," Williams said. "We could have scored some more, though. A lot of them were unlucky or just not quite on frame. Other than that, it was a good game."
From that point the Raiders missed several golden opportunities to add to the scoring, but still played well defensively with the lead as Central never got going offensively.
"It was a good game. We competed well, but we were behind chasing, and I figured we would be," Sabrowski said. "We'll just keep working at it. We know we can play with them, but we need more guys to do a little bit more."
Fierro said the Cobblers played hard in the always-tough rivalry game between the two schools, and credited Central keeper Quincy Warren for also making it hard on his scorers. Warren had 16 saves, some of them spectacular.
"You also have to give credit to their goalie, Quincy (Warren). He made some amazing saves, and we did hit the pole three times," Fierro said. "You always know that when you are playing the cross-town rival that they are going to bring their best; it is going to be the most intense game of the season arguably. We'll see them again here in a couple of weeks, and we expect to see some intensity out of them."
Shawn Bauer picked up the win at keeper for the Raiders, who moved to 6-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 21-2, with both goals coming last weekend in the 3-2 win at Pierre.
"In my opinion we're the best in the state," Williams said of the Raiders. "We definitely have some talent; we're definitely going to be hard to beat this year, for sure."
Williams said much of the varsity has played together for several years in club soccer, and it is beginning to pay off.
"The club developed some really good players," he said. "They developed us when we were young and trained us the right way. Now we're hitting it off and dominating."
Fierro said they are definitely happy with their start. The Raiders will be at Sturgis Saturday.
"We had two trips East River and picked up four wins out of four games," he said. "The guys are focused and committed. We're looking forward to the rest of the season."
The Cobblers, 4-3-1, have been shut out three straight games (one draw) and will return to action Tuesday at home against Hot Springs.
"We're making the best of what we have on the field, and the younger guys are getting good minutes," Sabrowski said. "They are guys who are talented, they are just not bigger, faster and strong enough yet."
Central and Stevens will face off again at Sioux Park Stadium Sept. 22.
