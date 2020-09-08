Raiders get another shutout, stopping Cobblers

That's the same score by halftime, but three minutes into the second half, Williams scored again, this time on a header from a pass from junior forward Trey Bradley.

"Today was a good game, our defense was hard to beat," Williams said. "We could have scored some more, though. A lot of them were unlucky or just not quite on frame. Other than that, it was a good game."

From that point the Raiders missed several golden opportunities to add to the scoring, but still played well defensively with the lead as Central never got going offensively.

"It was a good game. We competed well, but we were behind chasing, and I figured we would be," Sabrowski said. "We'll just keep working at it. We know we can play with them, but we need more guys to do a little bit more."

Fierro said the Cobblers played hard in the always-tough rivalry game between the two schools, and credited Central keeper Quincy Warren for also making it hard on his scorers. Warren had 16 saves, some of them spectacular.