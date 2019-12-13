The Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team kicked off the 2019-20 season with a win as it traveled to Brandon Valley on Friday night.
Thanks to a couple of well-played quarters, the Raiders were able to earn a 44-31 victory over the Lynx.
Stevens opened with a 10-8 lead at the end of the first, before extending its advantage to 22-15 at the half.
The Raiders would extend their lead further with a 14-11 third quarter and put the game away by outscoring Brandon Valley 8-5 in the fourth.
Kyah Watson led the way for Stevens with 15 points, while Grace Ellis, Bailee Sobcak and Kenadi Rising added eight points apiece.
Hilary Behrens led the Lynx with 10 points.
The Raiders remain on the road today when they travel to Yankton to take on the Gazelles at 1 p.m.
WINNER 71, WAGNER 36: Bella Swedlund scored 25 points to lead the Warriors to an easy win over Wagner in Winner’s season opening game on Friday night.
The Warriors had little trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 41-14 lead at the end of the second quarter.
Kalla Bertram chipped in with 15 points, while Morgan Hammerbeck added eight point and five boards.
Abby Brunsing paced Wagner with 10 points and five assists.
Winner will travel to Bonesteel to play Burke on Thursday.
STURGIS 45, DOUGLAS 39: The Scoopers made some adjustments at the half on their way to earning a hard fought win over Douglas on Friday.
Sarah Janz had a big game for Sturgis as she scored 19 points, while pulling in a game-high 15 rebounds.
Megan Petrocco added eight points for the Scoopers.
Nique High Hawk paced the Patriots with 16 points and Makayla Grim had 11.
Sturgis will travel to Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Douglas is at Rapid City Christian.
CUSTER 52, NEWCASTLE 42: The Wildcats opened the season with a win as it dropped Newcastle Friday night in Custer.
Kelsey Herman paced the Wildcats with 21 points, while Kellyn Kortemeyer chipped in with 16 points.
Custer returns to action Thursday at the Lakota Nation Invitational.
You have free articles remaining.
HILL CITY 58, BELLE FOURCHE 31: The Rangers kicked off the 2019-20 season with a victory over Belle Fourche on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hill City will host Red Cloud today at 5 p.m., while the Broncs play at St. Thomas More at 6:30 p.m.
Boys
YANKTON 77, SPEARFISH 48: The Bucks outscored Spearfish 32-9 in the third quarter as they cruised past the Spartans Friday night in Yankton.
Jake Powell led Spearfish with 12 points, Carter Lyon added 10 points and Logan Ammerman finished with eight.
The Spartans look to bounce back today when they travel to Brandon Valley.
BELLE FOURCHE 57, HILL CITY 45: Belle Fourche pulled away in the second half as it opened the season with a win over Hill City.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 18 points, followed by Colby Nowowiejski, who added 14 points.
Kobe Main paced the Rangers with 13 points and Willy Walther had 10.
Belle Fourche hosts McLaughlin today at 3 p.m., while Hill City is at Red Cloud at 7 p.m.
CUSTER 67, NEWCASTLE 53: Led by a balanced offense, the Wildcats picked up a win over Newcastle Friday night in their regular season opener.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 21 points, Daniel Sedlacek added 15 points and EJ Gonzalez finished with 11.
The Wildcats will have some time off before playing in the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City on Thursday.
WINNER 62, WAGNER 28: Winner outscored Wagner 40-10 in the first half as it earned a lopsided win to open the season.
Brady Fritz led the Warriors with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Joren Bruun added 15 points.
Winner will host Miller on Friday.
BRANDON VALLEY 54, RAPID CITY STEVENS 43: The defending state champion Lynx pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Raiders.
Mason Steele had 19 points to lead the Raiders. No other information was made available.
Stevens returns to action today at Yankton.