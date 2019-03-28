The West River Invite kicked off the 2019 South Dakota boys' tennis season on Thursday as the five area teams plus East River visitor Aberdeen Central met in dual action at the Sioux Park and Parkview courts.
Rapid City Stevens and Aberdeen Central were the big winners on Thursday with both squads picking up two wins. The Raiders topped Spearfish 9-0 and Rapid City Christian 6-3, and Aberdeen Central posting wins over St. Thomas More (7-2) and Spearfish (9-0).
Stevens benefited from the play of a couple of young veterans plus an unexpected boost from an a late substitute. Sophomore Michael Tang (No. 2 singles) and junior Dawson Segrist (No. 3), varsity players since the 7th grade, each won two singles matches, and then teamed up for two doubles wins. On the out-of-the-blue side, freshman Asa Hood stepped in for injured Jamison Pfingston at No. 1 singles and posted a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Spearfish senior Tim Doerges,
For Tang, the four-win day provided an opportunity to display developing talents both on and off the court.
“I’ve gotten a little taller since last year, so because of that I can hit a little harder and take safer points a little more than before,” Tang said. “And the team has changed this year, and I need to be more of a leader.”
Hood’s appearance at No. 1 singles came about rather unexpectedly after Pfingston experienced some back discomfort from a weight-lifting session and sat out opening day action as a precautionary measure.
“I was a little stressed when I found out, but I thought it would be fun though, and it turned out to be just that, a lot of fun,” Hood said of his first-ever varsity appearance. “I didn’t know really what to think when I came out this year and was just hoping to do good this year.”
A win in a totally unanticipated appearance in No. 1 singles would seem to meet that goal.
Hood failed to record back-to-back wins, falling to Rapid City Christian sophomore Thomas Postma 6-2, 6-1. Postma’s win was his second of the day following an early 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Rapid City Central’s Pacey Nelson in the 9-0 team win.
“Thomas is off to a good start. He played a lot of tennis last summer and it really shows in tremendous improvement for him,” Rapid Christian coach Sterling Greni said. “I’m really pleased with how my kids played today. They did a great job. We had some very competitive matches against Stevens and weren’t very far away from pulling off a win against them, so that’s pretty exciting for us.”
While the cool and cloudy conditions didn’t make for an ideal opening day scenario, the opportunity to get on an outdoor court on opening day was perhaps most enjoyed by the visiting Golden Eagles.
“We haven’t been able to get outside at all this year,” Aberdeen coach Trent Kurtz said. “In the seven years we’ve been coming over since I’ve been coaching, this is the third time we’ve come over and are playing outside for the first time. For that reason, it’s always nice for us to come over and get a chance to play here.”
With another day of cold and possibly snow weather on the horizon, West River Invite tennis will move indoors on Friday. Aberdeen Central (2-0) will meet Rapid City Christian (1-1) at the Arrowhead CC courts at 7:30 a.m., while Spearfish (0-2) and Rapid City Central (0-1-match against STM tied at 3-3 and postponed until Monday) are scheduled for a 9 a.m. contest at The Tennis Center of the Black Hills.
Noon matches will feature Aberdeen Central versus Rapid City Central (0-1) at the Tennis Center, and Spearfish and Rapid City Christian facing off at Arrowhead.