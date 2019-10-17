Thursday proved to be good tuneup performances for Rapid City Stevens runners Hailey Uhre and Hayden Grosz in the Class AA Best of the West cross country meet at Hart Ranch.
Both Raiders came away with impressive individual wins as Stevens swept the team competition as well, nine days before the state meet in Huron.
The way Grosz sees it, it was his turn Thursday among his teammates. The Raiders had five of the top seven finishes, winning the team scoring with just 20 points, 24 points ahead of Sturgis. Spearfish was third with 80 points, followed by Douglas with 113 and Rapid City Central with 126.
Grosz finished in a time of 17 minutes, 14.2 seconds, ahead of teammate Alex Otten (17:26.5) and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish at 17:37.2. Raider Lucas Steiger was fourth at 17:38.7 and Nate Andersen of Sturgis was fifth at 17:45.0.
Stevens teammates Liam Vidas and Keaton Fierro placed sixth and seventh.
"I've been usually top two or three on our team. We all finish back and forth. We have four top runners," he said. "We all work together; we all are pretty much at the same level."
Grosz stayed within striking distance early, before taking the lead and eventually control at the mile and one-quarter mark.
He said he felt like the pack was slowing a little bit, so he decided to pick up the pace.
"It just needed to be done," he said.
It's hard running alone, he said, as he is used to running in a pack. Running successful in the lead can be as much mental as physical.
"You have to keep telling yourself that you can't slow down, otherwise you are going to blow up, and it is going to be a bad race," he said. "You don't want a bad race, ever."
Grosz said he is looking for the Raiders to challenge next week at the state meet at Huron's Broadland Creek Golf Course, with Aberdeen Central among the top contenders.
"I think we'll be pretty good at state, because we have been working on packing up," he said. "That can get us a lower score, and getting us closer to beating some of the teams we need to beat."
Last year Grosz finished 20th and he looks to move up from that finish. He is shooting for a top 10 or top 15 finish.
"It's going to take a lot of stretching and icing leading up to state," he said. "Just rolling out and keeping my mind on it."
The course in Huron is different, Grosz said, with a lot of turns. He said they'll have to push the turns, working on the blue zones.
You have free articles remaining.
"That is taking it hard on the turn and pushing through," Grosz said. "We can breakdown gaps and get up to runners ahead of us."
Uhre sprinted to the lead at the start. She went out fast, on purpose.
"I knew coming into the race there wasn't going to be a lot of runners around me," Uhre said. "I wanted to create a lot of distance between myself and second. I wanted to win."
The fast start is just the way she races, the Raider sophomore said.
"I don't have a very strong kick at the end, so it is easier for me to go harder the whole race than to go harder at the end," she said.
Uhre finished in 19:37.9, well ahead of Alissa Wieman of Douglas, who was second at 20:23.0. Raider Elise Unkenholz was third in 20:40.8, followed by Madie Donovan of Spearfish in 21:01.3 and Brionna Holso of Stevens at 2:19.4.
The Raiders easily won the team race with 25 points, with four of the top six runners. Bryanna Kuhn was sixth.
Spearfish was second with 54 points, followed by Rapid City Central with 81, Sturgis at 98 and Douglas with 104.
Uhre feels good about the state meet, for her team and for herself.
"I think my team is going to be strong, and I think I'm going to be strong," she said. "I am really confident with that."
The course at Huron is not one of Uhre's favorite courses, though.
"It just has a lot of weird terrain things, slanted hills," she said. "It's a difficult course and it is a long drive."
Uhre finished eighth at last year's state meet as a freshman, and she is looking for a top-five finish this season.
"That would be awesome," she said, "and I want Stevens to get first as a team.
"I think we're going to be really good. But a few of our girls are injured, so that might change things. But I don't think it will change it too much."
The state meets (Class B, A and AA) begin Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. MDT.