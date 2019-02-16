Rapid City Stevens claimed the Region 4A wrestling title in Belle Fourche on Saturday, though the Raiders, top-ranked in South Dakota Class A ranks, had to withstand a late charge by second-ranked Rapid City Central.
Stevens (212.5 team points) jumped out to a big lead through the semifinal round, qualifying grapplers in 13 of the 14 weight classes. The Raiders were not as fortunate in the championship round, earning but three individual titles — Landen Fischer at 113 pounds, Cooper Voorhees (152), and Nate Allen (160). More importantly, the Raiders advanced wrestlers to the state tournament in 13 of the 14 weight divisions.
Rapid City Central finished with 203 points, followed by Sturgis Brown (174.5), Spearfish (114), Douglas/RC Christian (68), Belle Fourche (64.5), Pine Ridge (5.5), and Little Wound (4).
“We missed out at heavyweight, but we got 13 though and won the championship, and that’s always a nice feeling especially with the week we’ve had battling the elements and coping with some illnesses in our room,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “We knew going in that we didn’t have our best week of preparation, but we battled through. And as I’ve said before, everybody in this region is improved this year, and I think that showed really well today.”
Central led the tournament in individual titlists, crowning six region champions while qualifying 12 for state. Kadyn Kraye kicked off the Cobbler surge besting Raider Darien Malone by fall (2:26) in the 138 finale. TJ Morrison followed up with a 12-5 decision over Reese Jacobs of Sturgis at 145. And the Cobblers ran off four consecutive victories over Raider opponents from 170 through 195.
No. 1 ranked Wyatt Jungclaus earned a 10-1 major decision over Caleb Brink at 170, Anthony Knodell slipped passed Ryan Brink (3-1 decision), Keenan McKnight won by fall over Ben Sobczak at 195, and Nolan Smith did likewise over Hunter McMath at 220.
“We entered 12 in the region, and we got all of those qualified for state,” Central coach Lance Pearson said. “And for sure, the guys at the top made up a ton of ground for us today and earned a lot of bonus points, so I’m happy with what we did today. As tough as this region is, if you can come out with a title, that bodes very, very well for the state tournament.”
Among the Cobbler titles, Knodell’s win over Ryan Brink at 182 had to qualify as the “redemptive” win of the day as the senior had lost by fall to Brink in last week’s dual match.
“Last week he got me in a fireman’s carry and I knew that I couldn’t give him another under-hook today,” Knodell said. “I just felt if I did that I would win. And losing that match really pushed me harder in practice this week and I knew I’d bounce back from it.”
Sturgis Brown dominated the lower weight classes as two-time state champion Jacob Wood won at 120, squeezing out a 7-6 decision over the Raiders' Logen Fischer in one of the most competitive matches of the day. Kaden Olson (106) and Logan DeSersa (126) also won individual titles as Sturgis (a much overlooked placed 12th in a recent Class A ranking) qualified 12 wrestlers for the state meet.
“I feel like that from 106 to 126, we have some really tough guys and they wrestled hard,” said Sturgis coach Mike Abell. “Kaden (Olson) got us going with a big win over Jack Schoenhard of Stevens, a kid that he’s battled with all year. Jacob (Wood) won a tough match and then Logan DeSersa comes out of nowhere and wrestles really aggressively to get a big win over Cody Stockman in an outcome we didn’t see coming.”
Neither did most people as DeSersa came in with a rather ho-hum 19-17 record.
“I had some adversity at the beginning of the year and my coaches and teammates helped me get through it all,” said DeSersa of his surprising 8-2 decision over Stockman, who came into the weekend ranked fourth at 126. “He’s a very good wrestler who knows his stuff, and he beat me 8-0 in our dual. I just told myself today that I wouldn’t be intimidated, and I was going to walk out there and make it happen.”
In an upset of sorts — the two have battled evenly in their earlier matches — Stevens senior Landen Fischer (32-10) overcame a 5-0 deficit with a late takedown and near fall to upset No. 1 ranked and previously undefeated Cael Larson (49-1) of Central.
“I’d lost three times to him in the past, and I had to show him that I was in better shape than him today,” Fischer said. “I was down early, so I had some coming back to do. I just kept pushing the pace and after he got three cautions in a row for trying to get the jump on me, I was able to get a reversal and back points to come out on top.”
Fourth-place Spearfish, via solid efforts in the consolation bracket, qualified nine grapplers for state and claimed one individual title as Max Sailor won by fall over Declan Malone of Stevens at 132.
And Douglas/RC Christian earned a region title as well as Connor Braun pinned Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche in the final match of the day at 285.
In Region 4B action in Ft. Pierre, Philip crowed four individual champions in earning the team title (221 points). Runner-up Custer/Edgemont (203.5) led the field in individual crowns achieved with six. Lead-Deadwood (120), Mobridge-Pollock (116.5) and Hot Springs (114.5) rounded out the top five
Philip qualified 10 wrestlers for state including titlists Jadyn Coller (126), the Peterson brothers, McCoy (138) and Hunter (145), and Cody Donnelly (182).
Custer/Edgemont will send nine grapplers to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center next weekend, including region champions Logan Graf (106), Jacob Bruner (113), Jonathan Lewis (120), Chance Grill (152), Levi Mines (160), and Micaiah Grace (172).
Other Black Hills-area winners included Lead-Deadwood’s Carson Pinske (132) and Robbie Lester (285) of a Golddigger team that qualified six for state. And Garrett Heil of Hot Springs, the 195-pound winner, will be one of five Bison state qualifiers.
St. Thomas more will be represented by Tyson Durham (113) and Corten Dobesh, the Region 4B runner-up at 182.
The 2019 State Wrestling Tournament is on tap next Friday and Saturday in Rapid City at the Civic Center’s Barnett Arena with first-round action slated to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.