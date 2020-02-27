Raiders in position after first day

The big three going in were the big three coming out as defending champion Rapid City Stevens, top-ranked Brandon Valley and Watertown separated themselves from the pack after the first day of the South Dakota Class A wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls.
Watertown (68.5) holds a sliver of a lead over Brandon Valley (68.0) and Stevens (67.5) heading into Thursday action with Pierre (58) and Rapid City Central (47.0) still in the picture. Spearfish, with xxx Sailor (138) and Evan Hehr (220) advancing to semis, sit eighth and Sturgis 10th.
Rapid City Stevens and Brandon Valley advanced six grapplers into Friday’s semifinal round while Watertown and Pierre qualified five wrestlers each in the championship round.
Earning spots for the Raiders were Jack Schoenhard (106 pounds, 42-5), Darien Malone (126, 47-4), Declan Malone (138, 35-4), 2019 152-pound state champion Cooper Voorhees (160, 45-0), Caleb Brink (170, 41-5) and Ryan Brink (220, 20-8).
“We had eight opportunities and lost a couple of matches,” Stevens’ coach Travis King said. “We were trying to skunk it, but ended up six and two. Nonetheless, that gives us a shot to be there for the trophy right there with Brandon Valley and Watertown.”
The Raiders capped off the day with a win in the quarterfinal round of the State Dual tournament defeating Madison 46-30, a score somewhat misleading in that King penciled in a number of wrestlers who hadn’t qualified for the state individual competition. The Raiders will meet Harrisburg, an upset 36-35 winner over Brandon Valley in Friday’s semifinal round with the right to face the winner of the Pierre/Watertown dual for the dual title Friday evening.
In Class B dual action, Winner and Redfield meet in one semi with Canton matched against Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes in the other.
“We knew this early in the year with the duals that with our depth, it would give us a chance to show some kids,” King said. “I think that’s a tribute to our program that we can come out here and stay competitive even with kids that aren’t wrestling in the state meet with our top kids. For them, they may not see it today, but state matches are hard to get and so this is a lot of opportunity for a lot of those kids.”
Rapid City Central advanced six of ten participants into the quarterfinals with four moving on to the semifinal round. Cael Larson (second ranked at 120, 50-4), TJ Morrison (145, 39-8), Brayden Burrus (152, 41-24), and defending champion Wyatt Jungclaus (170, 54-4) remain alive for state titles.
“We got four into the semis. Those guys have been doing this for us all year,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “Brayden’s win was a big one for him. That’s his fourth time here and the first time he’s going to be a placer so that was pretty emotional. We are trying hard to stay in that team race and are running a few horses short but it was a good first day for us.”
The Sturgis Scoopers definitely did not, after sending six of 12 qualifiers into the quarterfinals, only Kaden Olson (113, 38-5) advanced to the semis. And the Scoopers were blitzed by Watertown 68-3 in the dual event to close out the day.
Form clearly held in Class B as Canton jumped out to a large lead over Winner (85.5-66.0). McCook Central/Montrose (54.0), Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (40.0) and Burke/Gregory round out the top five.
Philip advanced Jadyn Coller (126, 19-2) and No. 1 ranked Cody Donnelly (195, 22-0) to the semis and sits eighth in the standings while Custer (11th) also has two wrestlers — top seeds Logan Graf (106) and Cody Donnelly (195)— remaining in the championship hunt.
In the trivia department, Nash Hutmacher spent the least time on the mat requiring but 51 seconds to dispatch two opponents in his quest to become the first four-time heavyweight state champion. He's only the third South Dakota wrestler in history to be ranked No. 1 in the nation joining a couple of Black Hills area standouts, Randy Lewis (Rapid City Stevens, 1977) and Lincoln Mcllravy (Philip, 1992).
Alex Mentzer of Sioux Falls Lincoln, top-ranked in Class A 120, and Larson of Central’s likely opponent should Larson win his semifinal match, turned in the quickest pin of the day with an 8-second effort.
Action continues on Friday with 9 a.m. (CT) wrestlebacks followed by the individual semifinal round (12:30 p.m.). Dual action wraps up the day with the semifinal round scheduled for 5 p.m., third-place match at 6:30 p.m. and the championship match at 8 p.m.