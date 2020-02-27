Raiders in position after first day

In Class B dual action, Winner and Redfield meet in one semi with Canton matched against Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes in the other.

“We knew this early in the year with the duals that with our depth, it would give us a chance to show some kids,” King said. “I think that’s a tribute to our program that we can come out here and stay competitive even with kids that aren’t wrestling in the state meet with our top kids. For them, they may not see it today, but state matches are hard to get and so this is a lot of opportunity for a lot of those kids.”

Rapid City Central advanced six of ten participants into the quarterfinals with four moving on to the semifinal round. Cael Larson (second ranked at 120, 50-4), TJ Morrison (145, 39-8), Brayden Burrus (152, 41-24), and defending champion Wyatt Jungclaus (170, 54-4) remain alive for state titles.

“We got four into the semis. Those guys have been doing this for us all year,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “Brayden’s win was a big one for him. That’s his fourth time here and the first time he’s going to be a placer so that was pretty emotional. We are trying hard to stay in that team race and are running a few horses short but it was a good first day for us.”