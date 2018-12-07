Rapid City Stevens has four wrestlers moving on to today's semifinals at the annual Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Raiders opened with 118 points, to 111.5 for Windsor, Colo. Bismarck, N.D., is third in the 36-team field at 104.5, followed by Pierre with 95, Aberdeen Central with 85.5, Rapid city Central with 85 and Sturgis with 84 points.
For Stevens, remaining unbeaten in the tournament include Landen Fischer at 113 pounds, Cooper Voorhees at 152, Nate Allen at 160 and Hunter McMath at 220.
Fischer went 3-0 and will face Cael Larsen of Rapid City Central in the semifinals. Larsen had two pins of his three wins. Voorhees won his first three bouts, two by pin, and will take on Seth Berg of Mandan, N.D., in the semis. Allen was also 3-0 and will take on Gage Roallson of Bismarck.
McMath also had two pin falls in the first day and will face Parker Broer of Huron.
Also TJ Morrison, at 145 and Wyatt Jungclaus, at 170, are unbeaten after day one. Morrison, with two pins, while take on Tyson Stoebner of Lennox and Jungclaus, with three pins on the day, will face Will Jarrott of Aberdeen Central.
For the Scoopers, Kaden Olson (106), Jacob Wood (120) and Wren Jacobs (160) will move on to the semifinals.
Olson finished with two pins and will take on Christian Tanefeu of Bismarck, Wood, with three pins, will battle William George of Douglas, while Jacobs, with two wins and a bye, will take on Raif Horswill of Williston, N.D.
Other area grapplers to make the semifinals include Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More and Garrett Heil of Hot Springs. Dobesh had two wins and a bye and will face Isaiah Salazar of Windsor and Heil will battle Matthew Kaylor of Legacy, N.D.
Action gets underway today at 8 a.m.