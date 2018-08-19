Last season Rapid City Stevens coach Scott Hagen knew his defense was going to have to carry the offense early.
That all changed once the season got rolling, as the Raider offense proved to be among the best in the state. The role likely will be reversed this season.
Saturday's annual Blue and Silver Scrimmage at Sioux Park proved that.
"Last year at this time during the annual scrimmage, our offense didn't score a touchdown," Hagen said. "This year I think three of our first six plays were touchdowns. We have a lot of weapons."
Led by senior quarterback Teigen Heckel and junior wide receiver Michael Norman, the Raiders have added more balance at the wide receiving corps, and can move up and down the field with the best of them.
Heckel is excited about the possibilities.
"Offensively, we feel that we can compete with any defense in the state," Heckel said. "We have a lot of talented receivers and linemen, and a lot of people who have stepped up."
Heckel completed 126 of 254 passes last season for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. He completed 20 or more passes in three games.
That success led him to work hard in the off-season in an effort to get better, he said.
"I needed to work on my technique a lot, work on my throwing and my grip on the ball," he said. "Also, how I commanded the offense and the intensity that I should bring to every play."
Norman, meanwhile, caught 42 passes for 587 yards and five scores.
Heckel and Hagen both said their depth at the wide receiver position will be critical for their success. Juniors Bridger Nesbit and Colton Doney, sophomores Jacob Hafner and Bransen Kuehl and senior Jackson Steiner are all expected to step up.
"If Michael is having a down play, we have a lot of receivers to go to. It makes us be able to spread the field more than we could last year," Heckel said.
Hagen said the receiving group are all athletic and have good speed, which he hopes to take advantage against some defenses as they move some players around.
"Michael and Bransen know all of the receiver positions, and that is something that could cause the defenses some problems," Hagen said. "In our league we have some linebackers who try to come out and play man-to-man, and if we get those guys in those situations, I feel pretty good about it."
Senior Ostyn Pruitt and sophomore Ryan Brink lead the way at running back, while junior Phillip Walls and senior Gabe Wood could also see some time in the backfield.
Blocking up front, Hagen said they might have the biggest and strongest line he has had since he took over the program.
"They are a lot more physical than we were at this time last year, so it is fun to watch that," he said.
Defensively, the team is young this season with not a lot of experience. Still, Hagen said he expects the defense to get better each and every week.
Hagen said things are going well as they go into their final week of preparation for the season opener Friday in Sioux Falls against Roosevelt.
"I think going into the season everybody is going to be focusing on our offense because with a lot of young kids we were able to move the ball on a lot of good teams," Hagen said. "I think our offense will have to carry us. We have a big weapon in our kicker too, Corben Mahaffy. Anytime we're 50 yards in we are going to pull the trigger if we have fourth and forever; we're going to try it."
Last year Stevens made strides, going 5-5, Hagen's best season since he joined the program. The Raiders are looking forward to the season.
"We'll probably start out a little slow, but once we get going in the second or third week, we're going to jell," he said.