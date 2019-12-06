The Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis wresting teams traveled to Mandan, N.D., to compete in the Mandan Lions Tournament, which kicked off on Friday.
At the end of the first day, the Raiders sit in third place with 82.5 points, while the Scoopers sit in fifth with 73.5.
Bismarck leads heading into the second day with 95, followed closely by Pierre with 94.5.
Stevens had five wrestlers win all three of their matchups on Friday, including Jack Schoenhard at 106 pounds, Jacob McCormick (120), Darien Malone (126), Cooper Voorhees (160) and Caleb Brink (170).
For Sturgis, a trio of competitors went 3-0 on the day, including Kelton Olson at 120 pounds, Logan DeSersa (126) and Wren Jacobs (160).
The tournament will wrap up today with matches starting at 9 a.m.
Wildcats lead field at Custer Invite
Custer opened its home tournament with an early lead as it scored 105.5 points on the first day of the Custer Invitational on Friday.
Spearfish sits in second with 77, followed by Sturgis with 71.5, Rapid City Stevens junior varsity with 64.5 and Lead-Deadwood with 52.
Belle Fourche finished the day in sixth with 51, Hot Springs is seventh with 48, followed by Rapid City Central with 45, Hill City with 44 and Pine Ridge, which rounded out the top 10 with 42.
It is no surprise the Wildcats will carry a near 30-point advantage into the second day of the tournament, advancing wrestlers into 12 of the 14 weight classes.
You have free articles remaining.
The Custer Invitational wraps up today, starting at 9 a.m.
Cobblers go 2-1 at Sidney Eagle Invite
Rapid City Central kicked off the 2019 season as it traveled to Montana for the Sidney Eagle Invitational on Friday.
The Cobblers opened the tournament with a trio of duals, winning two of those three matchups.
Central opened with a 48-19 loss to Billings Senior, before bouncing back to defeat Dickinson 37-29.
The Cobblers would retain that momentum in their final dual of the day as they dropped Columbia 35-28 and earned a fifth-place finish in the dual standings.
Once the duals wrapped up, the individual tournament began, with Central closing out the opening day in sixth place with 46.5 points.
Sidney leads the field with 71.5, followed by Bozeman with 53.5 and Post Falls with 53.
Ethan Thibeault led the way for Cobblers as he went 2-0 on the day, defeating Dalton Duncan of Hardin by pinfall in 1:58, before dropping Brayden Bowers of Lake Stevens by technical fall (5:17).
Central will look to break into the top five when action continues at 9 a.m.