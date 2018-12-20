Pin falls were the name of the game Thursday night between the Rapid City Stevens and Douglas/Rapid City Christian wrestling teams, as only two matches wrestled didn't end that way.
The Raiders had the upper hand in the pinfest, stopping the Patriots 62-18 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Stevens finished with seven pins and the Patriots three falls. There was one decision and one technical fall, along with two forfeits.
The Raiders won the first five matches, leading 26-0. At 106 pounds, Jack Shoenhard of Stevens pinned Morgan Sandal in 3:36 and Jeron Martz stuck Alexander Salcido at 3:58 at 113.
In the only regular decision on the night, Logen Fischer of Stevens edged William George 3-1 at 120. At 126, Cody Stockman of the Raiders would pin John Updike in 1:21 and Declan Malone earned a technical fall, an 18-3 decision over Payton DeWitt at 132 pounds.
The Patriots broke through with two straight pins — Jackson Wilson at 138 in 3:24 over Corter Doney and Tanner VanScoy over Drew Kutenbach in 3:20 at 145.
The Raiders regained control, as Cooper Voorhees (152) pinned Colton Jackson in 3:35, Nate Allen (160) pinned Daniel Gleason in 3:37 and Caleb Brink (170) pinned Tanner Ellefson in 1:18.
The Raiders got two forfeit wins at 182 (Ryan Brink) and 195 (Ben Sobczak) and Hunter McMath pinned Douglas' Mason Finsterwalder at 220 in 2:44.
The Patriots Connor Braun closed the match with a pin (1:59) over Tyrese Morris of Stevens.
Stevens returns to action Dec. 28-29 at the Rumble in the Red in Fargo, N.D., while Douglas/Rapid City Christian is at Rapid City Central on Jan. 8.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 39, STURGIS 35: The Cobblers got two forfeits and closed with the final 15 points to slip by the Scoopers in an exciting dual in Sturgis Thursday night.
Sturgis jumped out to a big lead and led 35-24 after the 182-pound match. At 195, Anthony Knodell of Central earned a tough 3-0 decision over Tice McVay before the Cobblers closed with two pins. Keenan McKnight pinned Clayton Smith in 4:44 to cut the lead to two points before 285-pounder Nolan Smith stuck Dylan Wetsit in 3:06 for the win.
It was all Sturgis early, as the Scoopers led 22-6 with pins by Kaden Olson (106) over Noah Popken in 1:19, Jacob Wood (126) over Graydon Bakke in 2:25 and Logan Desersa (132) over Jay-Que Vrooman in 4:51, and a 9-1 major decision by Kelton Olson at 120 over Zack Soderlin.
Cael Larson had a forfeit win at 113 for Central and the Cobblers came back with two straight pins by Kadyn Kraye at 138 over Perry Ketelsen in 3:20 and TJ Morrison at 145 over Reese Jacobs in 4:42, to cut the lead to 22-18.
But the Scoopers responded with a 7-2 decision by Justin Burnham over Landin Winter and a 16-3 major decision by Wren Jacobs over Brayden Burrus at 160.
Wyatt Jungclaus earned a forfeit for the Cobblers at 170, but the Scoopers' Brett Konst got the six points back with a pin over Damon Aguilar (1:57) at 182 pounds.
Central returns to action Jan. 4-5 at the Bismarck Rotary Tournament, while Sturgis will be at the Mitchell Invitational Jan. 12.
Girls Basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 55, BENNETT COUNTY 30: The Golddigers remained unbeaten with the win over the Warriors Thursday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 23-13 at halftime and scored 32 points in the second half to move to 5-0 on the season.
Anna Campbell had another big game for the Golddiggers with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots, while Natalie Janssen scored 12 points and Carly Mehlberg added 10 points and 10 steals.
Nicole Porch and Lainee Lonk scored six points each for Bennett County.
Lead-Deadwood hosts Sturgis tonight, while Bennett County, 0-5, hosts Hot Springs Jan. 3.
HILL CITY 47, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 29: The Rangers shut down the Lady Comets for the win Thursday night in Hill City.
Hill City led 18-7 at halftime.
Hailey Wathen and Kayden Comer paced the Rangers with nine points each, while Rapid City Christian was led by Olivia Kieffer with 12 points.
Hill City, 3-2, hosts St. Thomas More Saturday, while Rapid City Christian, 1-4, hosts Wall Jan. 3.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 45, SPEARFISH 27: The Raiders won their fourth straight game in stopping the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
Stevens out-rebounded Spearfish 38-24, but no other information was made available.
Stevens, 4-1, is at Watertown Dec. 29, while Spearfish, 1-5, hosts Red Cloud Dec. 29.
Boys basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 75, HILL CITY 54: All 12 Comets who played scored points in stopping the Rangers Thursday night in Hill City.
Rapid City Christian led 39-19 at halftime. Ethan Wipf led the way for the Comets with 16 points and Zane Schlabach added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Taylor Edwards led Hill City with 21 points and Noah Krull added 12.
Rapid City Christian, 3-0, will be at the Parkston Classic Dec. 28-29 and will face Corsica-Stickney and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket. Hill City, 1-4, is at Custer Jan. 3.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 71, BENNETT COUNTY 26: The Golddiggers hit 10 3-pointers and ran past the Warriors Thursday night in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 46-18 at the halftime break.
Jordy Stulken led the Golddiggers with 23 points, followed by Wyatt Vande Velde with 12 and Payton Grodzin with 10.
Deandre Cottier led Bennett County with nine points.
Lead-Deadwood, 2-4, hosts Sturgis tonight, while Bennett County, 2-4, faces Gregory Dec. 29 in Winner.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 90, SPEARFISH 45: The Raiders rolled to a big win over the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
Stevens out-rebounded Spearfish 46-19, but no other results were made available.
Stevens, 3-2, is at Watertown Dec. 29, while Spearfish, 0-6, hosts Red Cloud Dec. 29.
MT. VERNON/PLANKINTON 54, GREGORY 51, OT: The Titans had to go to overtime to beat the Gorillas Thursday night in Gregory.
Kolby Kayders led Mt. Vernon/Plankinton with 16 points and Nolan Sample added 13. Coy Determan led Gregory with 17 points and Tommy Determan added 14.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 1-4, is at the Parkston Classic Dec. 28 and Gregory, 1-3, hosts Andes Central/Dakota christian Dec. 28.