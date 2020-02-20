Raiders pull away for egular-season sweep of Cobblers

It's basically his game of stop me if you can.

"Coach was just telling me to attack the hoop, and if they don't stop me, go all of the way," he said, scoring 12 points in the first half and 13 in the second — 11 in the third quarter. "If they do stop me, find the open shooter."

Central coach TJ Hay said they wanted to take away Vigoren's left hand, but they didn't do it; they didn't execute as to how they could have.

"We have kids who are quick enough to guard him, and tonight we didn't," he said. "We'd get our weight going up over our toes and he goes by you. You just can't do that, and he did a nice job finding guys when we rotated over to help. I'm just disappointed with our defensive effort."

Vigoren was 9-of-15 from the field, hitting 3-of-7 3-pointers. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds — four offensively and five on defense.

There was a stretch this season when the Raiders were struggling with their rebounding, and Stoebner said he told Vigoren to start crashing the boards.