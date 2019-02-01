Rapid City Stevens guard Dylan Pourier admitted that Friday night's game at Carold Heier Gymnasium was a little different than games he had played in before.
A transfer from Douglas, Friday night marked the first time Pourier had played in a game as a Raider against cross-town rival Rapid City Central.
He didn't let the emotions of the rivalry game get the best of him.
Pourier dropped 17 points as Stevens held on to beat Central 60-52.
"It was exciting, the atmosphere is great," he said. "Central is great and the crowd is always chanting at you. They're a great crowd, but our crowd came to battle too."
It seemed as though the Cobblers were always on the doorstep of the Raiders, but were never quite able to break down the door.
"There were a couple of defensive possessions were we lost a guy and they hit a 3," Central coach T.J. Hay said. "It's a four-point game and then it's a seven-point game. It was a good game, we just didn't do enough things to win."
In addition to Pourier's 17, Daniel Vigoren led the way with 18 points and Colton Hartford had 10. Central was led by Elijah Williams, who had 12 points and Kohl Meisman's 11.
"For us to be as good as we can, everyone has to be their best," Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. "We don't have one or two guys who are going to carry us through, and we had some guys step up for us when we were struggling to score."
It was the Cobblers who led after a fast-paced first quarter, 14-11. In the second quarter, Stevens saw more shots fall and led 28-24 going into the locker room for halftime.
The third quarter was tight all the way through, Central was able to tie the game but the Raiders ended the quarter leading 41-38.
"We're going to be in more games like that, more tight situations," Stoebner said. "To see them do that tonight, I was very proud of them."
In the end, it was Stevens that showed up when the game was on the line, as it outscored Central 19-14 in the fourth to secure the win.
"It's about emotions. I use the phrase, 'don't get on the roller-coaster," Stoebner said. "We don't want to go up-down, up-down and we kind of did for a little, but we got off it. We started taking care of the basketball and making some free throws down the stretch. We got it up to eight or nine once or twice and couldn't get our distance. They made some plays so credit to them, but we made some plays down the stretch and that's what you have to do to win games like this."
In front of a packed gym, the atmosphere was different than a normal Friday night. Stoebner said the most important thing about rivalry games like Friday night is keeping emotions in check.
"There's not much to motivate them, it's more about controlling those emotions," he said. "Usually the team that stays even keel is the one that's in better shape by the end of the game because there's a lot of emotions. There's always runs, for me it's more about settling them down than anything else.
"Central is a great team. I'd like to think we're a pretty good team, so it was a great battle."
Hay agreed, but admitted that treating the game like any other regular-season battle is easier said than done.
"As coaches you say, 'this game is just like the game you played last Friday,' but you know them better and the crowd is going to be a lot bigger," he said. "I know good and well that's not going to happen, but I thought our kids were going to be more nervous than like they played. I don't think that had much to do with anything. They hit far more 3s than we did and they got a lot of offensive rebounds."
Pourier said he feeds off the increased energy and crowd noise.
"Sometimes it gets hard, but you just have to stay calm," he said. "Over the years, I think I was ready for it. It does kind of get to me sometimes, but you just have to take a deep breath and remember it's just basketball."
Stevens moves to 10-5 and will face Sioux Falls Washington on the road Friday.
Central, 7-8, will have to rebound before its game against Sioux Falls Lincoln Friday. Hay said the team can't let a loss in a rivalry game distract it from its ultimate goal.
"We have a few more games before the real one that counts, that Round of 16 game," he said. "I know it hurts, but our next game is against No. 1 Lincoln on their home court. If we want a chance to knock them off we have to play better than we did tonight."
Stevens faces Washington at 6 p.m. Friday while Central and Lincoln tip-off at 6:30 p.m.