Dawson Paulsen's 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining lifted the Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team to a 51-48 road win over the Watertown Arrows Saturday in Watertown.
The Raiders led for much of the way, but suddenly found themselves down 46-45. Tied at 48-all late, Paulsen, who scored 14 points in the game, hit the game-winner.
Watertown had a couple of chances but missed one 3-pointer and one 2-pointer in the final seconds.
Dylan Pourier led the way for Stevens with 18 points, three assists and four steals.
Blake Holden led Watertown, 3-3, with 13 points.
Stevens, 4-2, hosts Pierre and Aberdeen Central next weekend.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 58, SANBORN CENTRAL/WOONSOCKET 53: The Comets held on for the win Saturday at the Huron Classic.
Zane Schlabach led Christian with 12 points, Levi Vanden Bos had nine points, and Sam Schlabach and David Schmagel chipped in with eight points each.
Noah Dickson had 21 points for SCW and Tater Moody added 13.
The Comets, 4-0, will play in the Parkston Classic Monday morning at 9 a.m. MT against Corsica- Stickney. The game that was postponed on Friday.
RED CLOUD 72, SPEARFISH 45: The Crusaders got another big game from Alejandro Rama in running past the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
Rama finished with 28 points, five steals, seven assists and seven rebounds. Beau Donovan finished with 14 points and Riyen Carlow added 11.
Red Cloud, 6-1, is at Pine Ridge Thursday, while Spearfish, 0-7, is at Douglas next Saturday.
LYMAN 66, HOWARD 62: Brenden Estes scored 27 points and Baptise Pourier added 18 points as the Raiders held off the Tigers Saturday in the Huron Classic.
Lyman led 32-18 at halftime.
Jacob Brooks scored 22 points for Howard, 2-5, and Tisyn Spader added 11 points.
Lyman, 2-4, hosts Colome Jan. 7.
JONES COUNTY 51, BON HOMME 41: The Coyotes used a big second quarter rot down the Cavaliers Saturday at the snow Ball Classic in Winner.
Jones County led 11-8 at the end of one and 24-10 at halftime.
Alec Whitney led Jones County with 18 points, followed by Austin Olson with 11 points and five assists. Morgan Freddersen had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Joey Slama had 18 points and six rebounds for Bon Homme, 2-3..
Jones County, 5-1, hosts Philip Jan. 4.
TIMBER LAKE 54, WINNER 50: The Panthers held on for the win over the Warriors Saturday at the Snow Ball Classic in winner.
Timber Lake, ranked fourth in Class B, led 31-22 at halftime.
Jackson Harrison led Timber Lake with 16 points, followed by Brayden PayPay with 15 points and Tucker Kraft with 10.
Joren Bruun led Winner with 16 points, with Brady Fritz adding 13 and Shea Connot 12.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 51, WATERTOWN 48: The Raiders picked up the close road win over the Arrows Saturday in Watertown.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 5-1, is at Pierre and Aberdeen Central next weekend.
RED CLOUD 54, SPEARFISH 38: The Lady Crusaders used a big second quarter to down the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
The game was tied at 14-14 at the end of the first period before Red Cloud took a 40-28 lead into the fourth.
Moriah Morrisette led Red Cloud with 11 points and 12 rebounds and fellow sophomore Sharissa Haas added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Stella Marcus had 15 points for Spearfish.
Red Cloud, 4-3, is at Pine Ridge Tuesday, while Spearfish, 1-6, is at Douglas on Saturday.
WHITE RIVER 66, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 52: Caelynn Valandra-Prue scored 24 points to lead the Lady Tigers to the win Saturday at the Big Bo Classic in Wosley.
Remedy Morrison also had five steals, four assists and four rebounds for White River.
Erin Comes led Waverly-South Shore with 17 points, followed by Emily Kranz with 12 and Cowly Heuer with 11.
White River, 5-2, hosts Marty Jan. 3.
Wrestling
Raider wrestling take 10th in Fargo
The Raid City Stevens wrestling team finished in 10th place at the Rumble on the Red Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.
Cooper Voorhees won another individual title for the Raiders, capturing the 152-pound division. Also for Stevens, Landen Fischer was sixth at 113, Logen Fisher was eighth at 120 and Declan Malone was eighth at 132.
College basketball
Geu, Ward lead NDSU past USD men
FARGO, N.D. — Deng Geu scored 20 points and Tyson Ward added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help North Dakota State rally in the second half on Saturday for a 71-65 victory over South Dakota in a Summit League opener.
Geu sank 9 of 13 shots for the Bison (6-8), who rallied from a 37-28 halftime deficit to win a game postponed Friday night because of hazardous conditions.
Trey Burch-Manning's layup gave the Coyotes (6-8) a 44-33 lead with 16:25 remaining in the game. The Bison battled back and took a 56-53 lead when Vinnie Shahid began an 8-0 run with a 3-point play and ended it with a 3-pointer. South Dakota took a 61-58 lead on Stanley Umude's jumper with 4:43 left, but Jordan Horn scored the final five points in a 7-0 spurt and NDSU never trailed again.
Umude topped South Dakota with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Triston Simpson pitched in with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Burch-Manning scored 12.