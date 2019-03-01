In early December, Rapid City Stevens narrowly defeated visiting Yankton by a single point.
Friday night, with a trip to the 2019 Girls Class AA State tournament in Rapid City on the line, the Raiders used a suffocating effort on the defensive end en route to a much more comfortable 55-31 pasting of the Gazelles in SoDak 16 action at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
While both teams struggled at the outset to find any offensive rhythm, a stifling Raider defense keyed by a full court press, and a nose-to-nose defense in the defensive zone, overcame any Raider mistakes on the offensive end.
“We really spent a lot of time dissecting what would make us successful, and the team absolutely bought into the defensive plan,” Stevens coach Michael Brooks said. “We did a great job of taking away the 3-point shot of number 13 and forcing them into doing things they didn’t want to do.”
Junior point guard Kyah Watson (13 points) took charge on the offense end for the Raiders in the early going, twice drawing fouls on dribble drives to the basket and converting four free throws. A 3-pointer by Grace Martin, and fast break bucket by Jaden Matkins offset a free throw and conversion in the paint by Yankton freshman Ellie Karolevitz as the Raiders held a 11-5 and the end of the opening quarter.
“Coach just wanted us to attack the rim and be aggressive when we were open, and we did a good of that and sharing the ball and finding chances to do that,” Watson said.
An Elizabeth Schaefer 3-pointer and continued ball pressure by the Raiders —twice resulting in 35 second shot clock violations by the Gazelles — and baseline drive by Martin boosted the Raider advantage to 17-7 before a Madison Wuebben 3-ball drew Yankton to within 17-10. The Raiders closed out the second period with a Bailee Sobczak spin move in the paint and another Martin baseline conversion to grab a 21-10 lead at intermission.
“I don’t know how many shot clock violations we created in the first half (3),” Brooks said. “Defense and rebounding is the calling card of good teams this time of year, and I was really proud of how they played defensively.”
Sobczak (eight points on the night) picked up where she left off in the first half, working the paint for a couple of quick buckets to start the third quarter. First, with an offensive rebound put-back, and the second a layup resulting from a Yankton turnover keying a Stevens 19-2 run to open the second half.
“I thought Bailee Sobczak did a great job of finishing for us,” Brooks said. “She had some nice left-handed finishes when we were having some trouble scoring. And she did a good job of setting up some open shots with kick-outs and getting us some second chance points.”
Martin followed up a seven-point first half performance, largely resulting from baseline dribble drives, by taking her game beyond the arc in the second half knocking three treys as part of the junior’s game leading 20-point night.
“I had opportunities tonight (working the baseline), and I’ve been working on that, a move that I’ve always been able to do,” Martin said. “And then my teammates did a really good job of driving to the basket and kicking it out to me and I was able to implement my 3-point game. I felt good tonight and the whole team had a lot of effort as we really wanted to prove that we should go to state and we did.”
Karolevitz led Yankton in scoring with 12 points, while Maddy Hochstein chipped in with six points, and Madison Wuebben added five.
Brooks pointed out that his team’s excellent play on Friday night might have been influenced by a little bit of a chip on their collective shoulder.
“The paper across the state picked this game as the upset game,” he said. “And that’s one thing you don’t do to us is doubt us. The kids practiced hard this week and they paid attention to how people felt about them the last couple of games, and they really refocused in practice and took control of the situation.”
The Raiders did indeed as Stevens (15-6) punched a ticket to the team’s sixth consecutive Class AA State Tournament appearance. Stevens will begin state tournament play March 14, meeting second-seeded Brookings in a 1 p.m. game at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.