The Schaefer family is used to bringing home individual awards, and with volleyball standout Elizabeth, it has a new one to put in an already crowded trophy case.
Elizabeth Schaefer was named South Dakota Miss Volleyball for Class AA after helping Rapid City Stevens to a state championship in November.
She joins her father, Troy and two brothers, Greg and Steven, as winners of state-wide player of the year awards. Troy won Mr. Basketball in 1983 with Pierre, Greg won the American Legion Player of the Year for Rapid City Post 22 baseball in 2013 and Steven won the Class AA Mr. Basketball award in 2014 with Stevens.
"It’s awesome to follow in their footsteps and honor all of the things they’ve set up for me," she said. "They’ve been awesome role models and have helped create high goals."
Elizabeth said her brothers texted her right away when they heard the news.
"It means a lot coming from them because I look up to them so much," she said.
The news that she had won the award came as a surprise to her, considering all of the other players in Class AA that could have been honored.
While helping the Raiders to a 30-1 record she finished the season with 242 kills, 47 service aces, 27 blocks and 220 digs.
"A lot of the other players had more standout years, but our team was so good, so the award reflects as much on the team I played with as it does on me," she said.
She was with her team for the final time during an awards banquet over the weekend, and said the support she received from coaches and teammates was incredible to be a part of.
The awards have come in droves for Schaefer, who was also named to the Class AA All-State first team and the Class AA All-Tournament team and was a North Team All-Star for the 2018 South Dakota All-Star match.
"Elizabeth has done a great job this season leading this team with her competitive fun nature. She played a solid season as a six rotation player, and her presence was known no matter where she was on the court," Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said on her being named to the Class AA All-State Team.
"Her opponents found her and always targeted her to try to take her out of her game, but she never faltered. Liz has had a great four years here in the Raider program as a starter. She is an amazing athlete and competitor."
She said this award means a lot to her because it was selected by not only her coach, but opponents' coaches.
"It feels amazing. It's awesome to be recognized by everyone in the state and it was awesome to be up against many great volleyball players," she said. "It was an honor that the coaches around the state picked me."
Hanna Reiff of Chester was named Miss Volleyball for Class B, while Kylee VanEgdom of Sioux Falls Christian earned the honors for Class A.
Schaefer and teammate Phebie Rossi got one final game in together on Sunday playing for the North team at the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star game in Sioux Falls. Rossi had 16 kills and Schaefer 13 kills as Schaefer won the game's Hardest Hitter Award.
The South won the match 3-2.
Schaefer hasn't gotten much of a break, as she has gone straight from volleyball season to basketball season. The Raiders are 1-1 and will take host Huron Friday and Mitchell on Saturday.