Raiders shooting for a state repeat

A wide-open Class A field including defending state champion Rapid City Stevens, the return of a dual wrestling championship format after a lengthy hiatus, and the final appearance of a couple of South Dakota wrestling legends highlight the South Dakota State Wrestling Championships at the Denny Sanford Event Center in Sioux Falls this weekend.
While Stevens will face a formidable champion from No. 1 ranked Brandon Valley and a very deep Watertown squad in its quest to repeat, the Canton C-Hawks, led by three-time state champion Kellyn March, appear to be a shoo-in to win a third consecutive Class B state title.
As for the return of the dual championship play, the Sturgis Scoopers, one of the eight Class A qualifying teams along with Stevens, is the defending champion — in a manner of speaking — having won the event in 2004, the last time a dual champion was crowned at the state championships.
And, unfortunately for South Dakota wrestling fans, Nash Hutmacher will be making his last appearance in a Chamberlain High School singlet this weekend wrapping up an amazing prep career during which the University of Nebraska football commit has (unofficially) won 157 consecutive matches while reeling off a state record 71 consecutive pins.
CLASS A
Brandon Valley will carry the favorite’s tag into the championships, a reflection of having four grapplers ranked either No. 1 or 2 in weight classes.
Stevens, however, does have a team-leading three top-seeded wrestlers. Darien Malone (45-4 at 126 pounds), twin brother Declan (33-4, 138) and Cooper Vorhees (43-0 at 160, and 2019 state champ at 152) head up the team’s 13 state qualifiers, a number that also tops the Class A field. Jack Schoenhard (40-5 at 106) and Caleb Brink (39-9 at 170) will be in the mix for state individual titles as well.
“I like where we are at,” Raider coach Travis King said. “We will have a bulls-eye on our back as the defending champs, but I think we have the guys to make it happen. We are one of five or six teams that have a shot, and I’m excited at that. And with the duals, it will be nice to have a chance to win a team title in that as well.”
Though Rapid City Central was the odd-team out in the eight-team dual event (ninth in seed points), the Cobblers’ Wyatt Jungclaus, 52-4 and the defending 170-pound state titlist, stands out in Central's 10-man field. Cael Larson, twice a state runner-up, is the No. 2 seed at 120 ans will challenge as will TJ Morrison (37-8, 145) and Brayden Burrus (39-24, 152), both of whom won Region 4A titles. Senior Kaden Kraye (50-13, 138) may also if able to work past an ankle injury suffered at the region tournament.
“We had four champs at regions. I like all of them to have a good shot to be in the finals,” Central coach Lance Pearson said. “And if we can do that, we will be right in the team race. Brandon Valley will be tough, and the rest of us are going to have to gang up to slow them and Watertown down. But if that happens, it could turn into a six-team race.”
CLASS B
Nine returning state champs and seven undefeated wrestlers headline a Class B field in which a deep Canton squad is a heavy favorite. Winner, last year’s runner-up, does have three returning state champions and with benefit of an upset or two, could press the C-Hawks.
Among Black Hills area teams, Philip (ninth ranked) and Custer (10th) will make the most noise. Custer has two No. 1 ranked wrestlers in sophomore Logan Graff (23-1) and senior Micaiah Grace (42-5, 170).
“Anything can happen, and our kids just have to be ready to step up,” Custer coach Jared Webster said of his squad that comes into state off an impressive fifth-place finish last year. “A lot of these kids have been training all year around for this opportunity, and now is the time to step up and show it. We aren’t ranked up there right now, but we have the kids that can do it, and will it one match at a time and see where it falls.”
A couple of other area wrestlers drew top seedings as well. Philip senior Cody Donnelly (20-0) heads the list at 195 while Lead-Deadwood senior Rob Lester (37-2) leads the 285-pound division.
The 2020 State Wrestling tournament kicks off on Thursday (10 a.m.) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The team dual final is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and individual champions are crowned on Saturday (approximately 5 p.m.).