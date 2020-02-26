Raiders shooting for a state repeat

Stevens, however, does have a team-leading three top-seeded wrestlers. Darien Malone (45-4 at 126 pounds), twin brother Declan (33-4, 138) and Cooper Vorhees (43-0 at 160, and 2019 state champ at 152) head up the team’s 13 state qualifiers, a number that also tops the Class A field. Jack Schoenhard (40-5 at 106) and Caleb Brink (39-9 at 170) will be in the mix for state individual titles as well.

“I like where we are at,” Raider coach Travis King said. “We will have a bulls-eye on our back as the defending champs, but I think we have the guys to make it happen. We are one of five or six teams that have a shot, and I’m excited at that. And with the duals, it will be nice to have a chance to win a team title in that as well.”

Though Rapid City Central was the odd-team out in the eight-team dual event (ninth in seed points), the Cobblers’ Wyatt Jungclaus, 52-4 and the defending 170-pound state titlist, stands out in Central's 10-man field. Cael Larson, twice a state runner-up, is the No. 2 seed at 120 ans will challenge as will TJ Morrison (37-8, 145) and Brayden Burrus (39-24, 152), both of whom won Region 4A titles. Senior Kaden Kraye (50-13, 138) may also if able to work past an ankle injury suffered at the region tournament.