Raiders topple Kernels for first win of season

"In the third quarter our goal was to get inside and get some easy buckets. If we started making those, the outside range would start to fall," Hartford said.

Despite some offensive struggles, the Stevens defense was solid for the most part throughout, holding Mitchell to just 12 field goals and 25 percent shooting from the field.

"For me, it is kind of hard pill to swallow because in my four years we have pretty much been man-to-man," Stoebner said. "Now, that is not where we are at. We're going to have to switch up zones like we did today to keep them off balance because that is what has worked for us."

Vigoren led the Raiders with 12 points, Eastman scored 11 and Hartford and Steele nine each.

"We're asking a lot out of a few guys. We're probably wearing them out, so it is a good time for a break here," he said. "Colton, Mason and Daniel have barely stepped off the court. Hopefully after the break we can get healthy and see what our team really is."

Zane Alm led Mitchell, 0-4, with 11 points.

Hartford said the win gives the Raiders some momentum going to the holiday break. They'll return to action next weekend hosting Brookings and Watertown.

"We have two games coming up next weekend, and I think it will give us a lot of energy going into those two games," he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.