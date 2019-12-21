Raiders topple Kernels for first win of season

Rapid City Stevens senior Colton Hartford could only shake his head and grin coming down the court in the final seconds against Mitchell.
Near mid court, Hartford, also the Raider quarterback during football season, strong-armed the basketball towards the hoop and swished it like he called it to basically ice the win for the Raiders, 41-34 Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
It was the Raiders first win in four tries, and despite a little luck on that heave, they weren't apologizing for the victory.
"I was proud of our effort. It wasn't pretty at times, we didn't shoot well for most of the game. We hit some timely shots as the end, but a win's a win and I'll take it," said Stevens coach Chris Stoebner.
It was a game that was offensively-challenged at times by both teams, especially in the first half that had Mitchell up 14-12 at halftime. In the first 16 minutes, the Kernels shot 21 percent from the field, to 16 percent for the Raiders.
Stevens found a little bit of life on offense in the second half comparably, outscoring the Kernels 29-20 and 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders would end up shooting 31 percent from the field in the game.
"We probably set basketball back a little bit today," Stoebner said. "But, at this point of the season, where we struggled (Friday night), maybe that shot was the luck that we needed. I know our guys are working their tails off."
Leading 38-34 with under a minute to play, the Raiders got an offensive rebound from Mason Steele to keep the ball and run down the clock. They nearly ran it down without anything to show for it.
"I heard Coach say throw it up, and the quarterback came out in me. It was a nice throw," Hartford said.
He too, will take it.
"We've been grinding this whole year, so this feels good to get a win," Hartford added. "It buildsour confidence back up after going 0-3. It really helps."
While the game as a hole wasn't pretty, it was competitive, as neither team had much more than a two- to four-point edge for the final three quarters until the final score.
The Raiders got a 3-pointer from sophomore Terrance Eastman to regain the lead at 21-20 midway through the third and a free throw by senior Mason Steele and a steal and layup by senior Daniel Vigoren late for a 24-22 lead heading into the fourth.
Steele began to find his mark down low in the fourth with six points, and his basket with 2:19 to play put Stevens up 35-31. But Mitchell came back behind the outside shooting from 6-foot-6 sophomore Caden Hinker, as his two 3-pointers cut the lead to one under two minutes to play.
Hartford hit his second 3-pointer for another four-point edge, and the Raider defense did the rest, setting up Hartford's final icer.
"In the third quarter our goal was to get inside and get some easy buckets. If we started making those, the outside range would start to fall," Hartford said.
Despite some offensive struggles, the Stevens defense was solid for the most part throughout, holding Mitchell to just 12 field goals and 25 percent shooting from the field.
"For me, it is kind of hard pill to swallow because in my four years we have pretty much been man-to-man," Stoebner said. "Now, that is not where we are at. We're going to have to switch up zones like we did today to keep them off balance because that is what has worked for us."
Vigoren led the Raiders with 12 points, Eastman scored 11 and Hartford and Steele nine each.
"We're asking a lot out of a few guys. We're probably wearing them out, so it is a good time for a break here," he said. "Colton, Mason and Daniel have barely stepped off the court. Hopefully after the break we can get healthy and see what our team really is."
Zane Alm led Mitchell, 0-4, with 11 points.
Hartford said the win gives the Raiders some momentum going to the holiday break. They'll return to action next weekend hosting Brookings and Watertown.
"We have two games coming up next weekend, and I think it will give us a lot of energy going into those two games," he said.