Rapid City Stevens senior Shay Trimble put together the top floor exercise routine of the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet Saturday at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.
Trimble finished with a 9.65 (points) to capture her first high school state title, one point ahead of Myah Morris of Watertown (9.55).
"Shay had her strongest floor routine of her high school gymnastics career today. With that she was the top finisher," Stevens coach Pam Junek said. "She followed that with a strong layout tsuk on vault."
Trimble also placed third on the vault with a 9.45, behind Morris in first place at 9.925 and Mikah Moser of Pierre at 9.475.
Trimble placed eighth in the all-around with a 35.35 score. Morris won the all-around with a 38.425, followed by Maria Krall of Mitchell at 36.675.
Also for Stevens, junior Emirra Returns placed tied for 13th in the all-around at 33.9. Returns also placed 14th on floor exercise (8.925), and 15th on both of the vault (8.8) and beam (8.475).
Also competing for Rapid City Central was Reece Lowe.
"We were very proud of the gymnasts that worked hard to qualify and make it to the state competition," Junek said. "The hours, days and weeks of hard work came down to one day and our gymnasts finished well."
In Class A, Morgan Kwasniewski of Deuel won two individual events (beam, 9.575 and the floor, 9.475) and the all-around with 37.55 points. Rachel Blue of Deuel won the uneven bars (9.45) and Paige Simon of Deuel won the vault (9.325).
Wrestling
Philip wins Badlands Brawl
The Philip Area Scotties won five individual titles and easily won the Badlands Brawlers wrestling tournament Saturday in Kadoka.
Philip Area scored 103.5 points, to second place Bennett County with 59.5 and Newell in third with 42.
Earning titles for Philip were: Ryker Peterson (113 B pounds), Hunter Peterson (145), Colby Fitch (152), Tegun Spring (170) and Cody Donnelly (195).
Other winners were: Chase VanDerBoom of Newell (113A), Jared Harris of Bennett County (126), Jess McCann of Harding County (138), Weston Ireland of Bennett County (160), Tee Allen of Bennett County (220) and Tyler Two Crows of Pine Ridge (285).
Boys basketball
PINE RIDGE 59, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 36: The Thorpes pulled away in the second half to down the Cavaliers Saturday in the DWU Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Pine Ridge led 24-13 at halftime and outscored the Cavs 35-23 in the second half.
Corey Brown and Charles Schrader both scored 14 points for the Thorpes, while Brown grabbed nine rebounds.
Grayden Imberry scored 16 points for Roncalli.
Pine Ridge, 14-3, hosts Little Wound Tuesday.
HOT SPRINGS 55, RED CLOUD 49: The Bison outscored the Crusaders 30-23 in the second half for the win Saturday in Pine Ridge.
Red Cloud led 26-25 at halftime, but the Bison took a 42-36 lead into the fourth.
Kelton Harris led Hot Springs with 20 points (four 3-pointers) and 10 rebounds.
Beau Donovan led Red Cloud with 18 points, while Jeremiah Whalen added 11 points.
Hot Springs, 14-2, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Red Cloud, 12-5, hosts Douglas Tuesday.
HILL CITY 46, DOUGLAS 41: The Rangers broke a 33-33 tie in the fourth quarter to beat the Patriots Saturday in Box Elder.
Noah Krull led the Rangers with 23 points and Tyler Edwards added 17 points.
KJ Hagins and Ryan Tompkins both scored seven points for Douglas. Thomas Rising also grabbed seven rebounds.
Hill City, 7-11, hosts St. Thomas More next Saturday, while Douglas, 1-13, is at Red Cloud Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 70, ST. THOMAS MORE 55: In a battle of top three Class A teams, it was all Sioux Falls Christian Saturday in the DWU Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Christian, ranked third, led 34-14 at halftime over the No. 2 Cavaliers.
STM closed the gap by outscoring the Chargers 26-16 in the fourth.
Ryder Kirsch led STM with 15 points, while Mitchell Goodbary led Sioux Falls Christian with 29 points.
STM, 13-2, hosts Hot Springs Tuesday and Sioux Falls Christian, 14-2, hosts Harrisburg Thursday,
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 55, RAPID CITY STEVENS 43: The top-ranked Patriots built a 17-point halftime team and ran past the Raiders Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Jared Jaros had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Lincoln, followed by Zach Hanson with 13 points. Nate Brecht scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Pats.
Dylan Pourier scored 16 points and had six rebounds for the Raiders.
Stevens, 11-6, is at Rapid City Central Thursday, while Lincoln, 14-1, is at Aberdeen Central Friday.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 53: The Warriors outscored the Cobblers 17-11 in the fourth period to get the 10-point win Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Central led 19-17 at the end of one, but Washington outscored the Cobblers 18-13 in the second and 11-10 in the third.
Elijah Williams scored 17 points for the Cobblers, while Carter Shields led all scorers with 32 points for Washington. Gabe Person also scored 10 for the Warriors.
Central, 7-10, hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday and Washington, 5-11, hosts Mitchell Feb. 19.
KADOKA AREA 67, EDGEMONT 39: The Kougars took control in the second period for the big win over the Moguls Saturday in Edgemont.
Kadoka Area led 32-18 at halftime.
TJ Hamar and Kaelan Block both scored 19 points for Kadoka Area, while Caleb Simons led Edgemont with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Ryan Simons also had 10 points for the Moguls.
Edgemont, 9-7, is at Niborara County (Lusk, Wyoming) Tuesday, while Kadoka Area, 10-7, is at Wall Monday.
Girls basketball
RED CLOUD 59, HOT SPRINGS 19: The Lady Crusaders forced 39 turnovers in routing the Lady Bison Saturday night in Pine Ridge.
Red Cloud led 36-13 at halftime.
Moriah Morrisette led Red Cloud with 11 points, six steals and four rebounds, while Angelina LeBeau added nine points and three rebounds.
Kaitlynn Harris led Hot Springs with eight points and Tyler Warner added eight rebounds.
Red Cloud, 11-6, hosts Sturgis on Friday, with Hot Springs, 3-14, hosting Edgemont Tuesday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 46, BISON 16: The Golddiggers gave up just three points in he second half to thump the Cardinals Saturday in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 25-13 at halftime.
Anna Campbell led Lead-Deadwood with 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Hannah Campbell had 10 rebounds. Carly Mehlberg added 11 steals and five assists.
Taylor Thompson scored seven points for Bison.
Lead-Deadwood, 10-8, is at Custer Thursday and Bison, 2-11, hosts Harding County Monday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 48, NEWELL 37: The Lady Comets led at all stops in downing the Irrigators Saturday at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 29-21 at halftime.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Lady Comets with 23 points and Abby Pierce added 13 points.
Taylor Steele scored 19 points for Newell.
Rapid City Christian, 9-9, hosts Harding County on Tuesday. Newell, 7-10, is at New Underwood Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 53, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 46: The Warriors outscored the Cobblers 29-19 in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win.
Central led 27-24 going into the fourth.
Peyton Rymerson led Washnington with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Sydni Schetnab grabbed 12 rebounds and Lily Bartling and Samiya Jami 10 finished with rebounds each. Washington out-rebounded Central 49-30.
Jordon Heckert led Central with nine points, while Adison Young, Juneau Jones and Whitley Heitsch all scored eight points.
Central, 7-10, hosts Rapid City Stevens Feb. 19, while Washington, 11-5, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 42, RAPID CITY STEVENS 34: The Patriots held the Raiders top just nine first-half points and pulled away inn the fourth quarter.
Lincoln was up 12-9 after the first period and led 26-24 going into the fourth.
Kyah Watson scored all 15 of her points in the second half for the Raiders, also grabbing nine rebounds.
Morgan Hansen led Washington with 17 points and Sydnaya Dunn scored 10.
Stevens, 13-5, is at Rapid City Central Feb. 19, while Washington, 12-5, hosts Aberdeen Central Thursday.