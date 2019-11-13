South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kyah Watson, Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull and Natalie Mazurek to national letters of intent to play for the Coyotes.
Plitzuweit’s recruiting footprint continues to be heavily based in Midwest talent. There are a pair of in-state standouts in Hansen and Watson, while Krull and Mazurek hail from the neighboring states of Nebraska and Minnesota.
A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, Watson is a three-sport standout for Stevens High School. She garnered all-state honors on the basketball court the past two seasons, while also making the South Dakota Class AA all-tournament team in 2019. She helped the Raiders win the South Dakota state volleyball championship this fall. Watson also anchored the Raiders’ state championship 4x100-meter relay in 2017, running a then-state record of 48.38 seconds. She received the Argus Leader Courage Award in 2018. Watson plans to major in kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.
Watson, who announced last January that she was verbally committing to the Coyotes, felt at home at USD, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
"I really liked the coaching staff there, they were really supportive in the summer," she told the Journal. "I felt really comfortable with the team and with talking to the coaches, that made it really easy."
Plitzuweit said Wednesday that Watson is a dynamic athlete that is not only one of the best basketball players, but one of the best multi-sport athletes in the region.
“She has a combination of skill, size and athleticism which makes her a ‘prototype’ player that is a great fit within our system," she said. "Her combination of skills gives her the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court."
The quartet will enroll at and be eligible to compete for South Dakota in the fall of 2020.