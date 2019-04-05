SPEARFISH — Friday was a first for several athletes at the Queen City Classic track and field meet at Lyle Hare stadium.
That is, it was the first time many competed in a meet thanks to the usual finicky April Mother Nature.
It proved to be a pretty good first time out for several athletes, including Rapid City Stevens' Aubrey Williams and St. Thomas More sprinter Kaci Cooper.
Williams easily won the boys' triple jump at 44 feet, ¾ inch, although he admitted he wasn't sure what to expect the first time out.
"I had some butterflies; I was a little bit nervous," he said. "But, after my first couple of jumps, I realized that I could do more, so I just kept trying. I ended up doing well today."
Williams' best effort — also his personal best — was on his second jump in the finals.
"That's my PR for now, so I'm pretty happy about that," he said.
A senior, last season was Williams' first year triple jumping, so he said he had a busy off-season in order to improve and get where he is today.
"My second form was not the best, so I tried working on that over the summer and before this meet," he said. "It helped."
Williams was also fourth in the long jump (20-9 ¾), an event he said he told his coach, Scott Hagen, that he really didn't want to do Friday.
"But he put me in. I ended up doing 19-11 and then 20-9, so I was shocked. That's another PR. It was a good jump day, I guess," he said.
Williams said his goal is to get over 46 feet, which would set a school record.
"It will take a lot of practice on my form ... getting better on that," he said. "I need to make sure I explode, make sure I get my second phase and third phase good."
Cooper, a junior, and most of her teammates hadn't had much track time so far this spring.
Yet, she said she feels faster than she did last season. She won the 400-meter dash in 58.83 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place finisher Mikayla Tracy of Spearfish.
Cooper said one of the reasons for the fast start is their coach, Scott Benson, has been pushing them to keep the right mindset and be positive, and just focus and be ready for competition.
"He's been putting the distance runners and sprinters together to get a really good team aspect," she said. "We've just been doing everything we can to get on track in practice, even though we have only been on the track once."
With the Queen City Classic, make that two times on the track.
Cooper also competed in the 4X800 relay for the Cavs, who finished the event in sixth place.
The St. Thomas More girls are the four-time defending Class A state champions and Cooper said she is excited for the season.
"We have a good team that is ready to push it and do everything that we can to get where we want to be," Cooper said. "We're pretty small, so we have to just do our best to push ourselves, each other, and to work together."
Although the goal is to repeat as state champions, Cooper said the STM coaching staff has not been bringing up repeating much to take off some pressure.
"We're also not trying to focus on times right now, just focusing on competition against our opponents," Cooper said.
Cooper said she will concentrate on the 400 this season — her favorite and best event — as well as some other sprint work, such as the 200.
"I really haven't set too many goals yet, but just to finish stronger than last year, and have a better state meet than I have had in the past years," she said.
Also in the girls' division, Hannah Young of Rapid City Central won a couple of individual events — the 100 in 12.66 and the 200 in 25.90, while Jordynn Toliver of Douglas won the 100 hurdles in 15.96 and the long jump at 16-7.
Other girls' winners were: Hailey Jones of Moorcroft, Wyo., in the 800 in 2:25.75, Karlee Simmons of Hill City in the 1,600 (5:27.88), Abby Cutler of Hill City in the 3,200, Gabby Drube of Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) in the 300 hurdles (48.86), Cooper McLaughlin of Wall in the shot put (39-10), Rigan McInerney of Thunder Basin (116-4), Madisyn Trupe of Stevens in the pole vault (10-0), Makayla Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (34-6) and Karsen Murphy of Dawson County (Neb.) in the high jump at 5-5.
Girls' relay winners include: Central in the 4X100 (49.81), Stevens in the 4X200 (1:48.03) and 4X800 (10:24.33), Thunder Basin in the 4X400 (4:07.13) and Moorcroft in the sprint medley (4:33.32).
Cody Milmine of Buffalo, Wyo., was the lone boys' individual double winner, as he captured the 100 in 10.97 and the 400 in 50.69.
Other boys' winners were: Jacob Hyde of St. Thomas More in the 200 (22.72), Ethan Brenneman of Sturgis in the 800 (2:02.07), Brady Yoder of Dickinson, N.D., in the 1,600 (4:29.50), David Standish of Sheridan, Wyo., in the 3,200 (10:09.12), Alec Riegert of Sheridan in the 110 hurdles (14.91), Kayleb Twomey of Central in the 300 hurdles (40.72), Ryan Kienzle of Thunder Basin in the shot put (50-6 ½), Shane Collins of Bison in the discus (161-9), Jens Christensen of St. Thomas More in the pole vault (14-3), Isaiah Morin-Baxter of Stevens in the high jump (6-7) and Cade Ostenson of Newcastle, Wyo., in the long jump (22-7 ¾).
Boys' relay winners were: Sheridan in the 4X100 (43.68), Stevens in the 4X200 (1:32.46), Central in the 4X400 (3:31.59), Spearfish in the 4X800 (8:21.57) and Buffalo in the sprint medley (3:48.11).
Up next for the area track athletes is the annual Track O Rama Friday at O'Harra Stadium.