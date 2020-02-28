Raiders win state dual championship

One state championship trophy in hand and one more to go for the Rapid City Stevens. With a dual champion crowned for the first time since Sturgis earned the title in 2004, the Raiders overcame a late deficit with two climactic pins down the stretch to earn a 37-25 victory over Watertown on Friday night at the South Dakota State Wrestling championships in Sioux Falls.

Trailing 25-19 through eleven matches, True Synhorst who came to the Raider program as a senior after sitting out since an 8th grader drew the Raiders even with a pin at 195-pounds and senior Ryan Brink followed up with a pin as well to salt away the Raider win.

“As the dual went on, they told me there might be a chance,” said Synhorst who had wrestled at 182 all year. “And when they sent me out there, I knew that everybody on the team had worked hard to get me to that spot and I had to come through for them.”

For Brink, the match clincher at 220 (Watertown forfeited at 285) capped off a big day as earlier in the individual competition, Brink knocked off top-seeded Owen Warren of Yankton to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship round.