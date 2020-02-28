Raiders win state dual championship

One state championship trophy in hand and one more to go for the Rapid City Stevens. With a dual champion crowned for the first time since Sturgis earned the title in 2004, the Raiders overcame a late deficit with two climactic pins down the stretch to earn a 37-25 victory over Watertown on Friday night at the South Dakota State Wrestling championships in Sioux Falls.
Trailing 25-19 through eleven matches, True Synhorst who came to the Raider program as a senior after sitting out since an 8th grader drew the Raiders even with a pin at 195-pounds and senior Ryan Brink followed up with a pin as well to salt away the Raider win.
“As the dual went on, they told me there might be a chance,” said Synhorst who had wrestled at 182 all year. “And when they sent me out there, I knew that everybody on the team had worked hard to get me to that spot and I had to come through for them.”
For Brink, the match clincher at 220 (Watertown forfeited at 285) capped off a big day as earlier in the individual competition, Brink knocked off top-seeded Owen Warren of Yankton to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship round.
“Do you know how great it is to win something like that for your team,” Brink exulted after a boisterous team trophy awarding ceremony. “It was an amazing feeling to go out there and do it in front of my team, my family and my girlfriend was awesome. And True coming up clutch before me fired me up for sure. That wasn’t a match he was supposed to win.”
Earlier in the day in the individual competition, Stevens fashioned the possibility of adding the Class A Individual team title as well with an impressive performance in the semifinal round advancing four grapplers into the Saturday’s championship round.
The Raiders trail Brandon Valley by two points (130-128) in what appears to be a two-team race for the Class crown though Watertown (98.5) does have a team leading 11 wrestlers remaining in the medal hunt.
Pierre (81) and Rapid City Central (79) round out the top five while Sturgis Brown (56) is eighth and Spearfish (52) tenth.
Wrestling for state titles wearing Raider blue will be seniors Declan Malone (36-4, 138), Cooper Voorhees (46-0, 160), Caleb Brink (42-9, 170), and junior Ryan Brink (21-8, 220).
You have free articles remaining.
Caleb Brink’s win came by the upset route as he defeated defending170 pound champion Wyatt Jungclaus of Rapid City Central 6-3 in a tie-breaker overtime.
Rapid City Central will have two state grapplers contending for a state title as junior Cael Larson (51-4, 120) won by fall (4:46) over Connor Eimers of Tea Area, and fellow junior TJ Morrison (40-8, 145) earned a title shot with a 7-5 decision over Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester/Hudson.
“I’m extremely pleased with what the kids have accomplished,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “We came in here wanting to be on the podium at the end of it. We have work to do tomorrow to secure that, but I like the effort we have put forth so far.”
Other Black Hills area wrestlers posting Class A semifinal wins included Sturgis sophomore Kaden Olson (39-5, 113) and Spearfish junior Max Sailor (32-3) setting up an all-Black Hills area final in the 138-pound weight class.
Sturgis bounced back from a shaky performance on day one with nice efforts in the wrestlebacks as Evan Osborn (106), Kelton Olson (120), Petty Ketelsen (132), Brett Konst (152) and Reese Jacobs (160) kept their tournaments alive with wins.
CLASS B
As expected, Canton (199.5) took a huge step toward capturing a third consecutive Class B title-- and fourth of last five--off a semifinal effort in which all eight C-Hawks in the semis were victorious. Winner (138) with five finalists appears destined for his third consecutive runner-up finish.
Canton is also a run away leader in team pins among both classes with 19 while capping off the day by claiming the Class B Dual Championship match with a 49-23 defeat of Winner Area.
In other Class B action, Philip Area closed the day in fifth (68.5) after the semifinal round and will have two wrestlers in title matches: junior Jaden Coller (20-2) at 126, and top-seeded Cody Donnelly (23-0) at 195.
And the Custer Wildcats (7th, 60) also two wrestlers into the championship matches both of whom are top-seeded in their weight classes. Sophomore Logan Graf (26-1) will vie for the top prize at 106, and senior Micaiah Grace will do likewise at 170.
The 2020 State Wrestling championships conclude on Saturday with consolation matches scheduled for 11 a.m. 3rd, 5th, 7th placement matches at 2 p.m. and championship matches at 5 p.m.