A bounce-back win from an early morning loss turned a possible so-so day into a much brighter one for Rapid City Stevens as the Raiders closed out the day capturing two out of three flights in opening day doubles play in Rapid City Invitational girls' tennis tournament Friday at Sioux park.
The Raider pairing of Katie Conrad and Abbey Dehler provided the reversal of fortune aspect, rebounding from an early morning dual loss to Mitchell to capture the flight two title, while Julia Wiedmeier and Erica Wing kept their season record unblemished with a win over another Mitchell tandem to top the flight three field.
Losers in two sets to Mitchell’s Madison Bohlen and Kiersten Bathke in the morning dual, Conrad and Dehler used the early morning 8 a.m. wake up call to turn the tables with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win in invitational play.
“We were just really low-energy and it showed in a lot of different departments of our play,” Dehler said of the morning match. “This afternoon we were a lot more aggressive in our net play, and a lot more consistent all around, and worked on in getting our first serves in.”
For the Weidmeier and Wing duo, the flight three 6-1, 6-3 victory over Mitchell’s Amber Moller and Atlanta Stahle, was simply another step toward developing the camaraderie and on-court shared salvy necessary becoming a quality doubles team, a sometimes big step for a couple of first time varsity players.
“We played a lot of matches today, five in all, and probably were getting a little tired there in the third set, but we help each other out at times like that,” Weidmeier said. “I didn’t know how we would play together since we are both kind of hot-headed, but it’s been good. When we are down, we get together and figure it out.”
In a very competitive flight one doubles play, Brandon Valley’s Tanna Lehfeldt and Sydney Pelletier topped St. Thomas More’s Ashleigh Scott and Rachel Schmahl, though they needed to fight off a late Cavalier rally in the second set for the 6-3, 7-6 (4) win.
“Brandon Valley is a great team, and for our girls to have a chance to play them again (the Lynx duo won a close 10-8 doubles match in a 7-2 Thursday dual triumph over the Cavaliers), and show the fight they did today is really impressive,” More coach Joanne Achbach said. “They had fun on the court, and came back to make it interesting in that second.”
Perhaps the most exciting match of the day came in flight one semifinal action between Stevens and Brandon Valley. Raider seniors Peyton Forney and Ashley Lundstrom gave the eventual champions all they could handle before dropping a two-set thriller as a couple of dropped tiebreakers — 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) — were all that might have prevented a Stevens sweep of invitational doubles play.
Forney and Lundstrom, nonetheless, completed day’s play on a positive note also reversing an early morning dual loss to the Mitchell pair with a 10-7 win in the third-place match.
“They had opportunities in the semifinals and had set points, but just gave too many free points away. But they know that, and I thought they competed a lot better today when those things were happening,” Raider coach Jason Olson said. “We had a good day. Our No. 2 doubles bounced back from a tough loss this morning. And our flight three team is beginning to mesh together and played well both in the dual match this morning and this afternoon.”
Championship singles play highlights the final day of the tournament today with varsity singles matches slated Sioux Park and JV matches at Parkview. Flight play begins at 8 a.m. with championship matches to take place at approximately 2 p.m.