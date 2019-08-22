The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team outpaced the rest of the field at the West River Open Thursday afternoon at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
The Raiders led the way with a 305, followed by Aberdeen Central with 315 and Spearfish with 341.
Rapid City Central took fourth with 349, while the Rapid City Stevens second team earned fifth with 366. Douglas was sixth with 420 and Hot Springs rounded out the team scores with 424.
On the individual side of competition, earning medalist honors was far from easy as the top two spots were divided by just one stroke, including a playoff between the top two finishers after they finished with 74s.
In a one-hole playoff, Alex Duran of Central defeated Jonah Swartz of Stevens to take first place.
Ben Daane of Stevens, Ethan Vikander and Braydon Jones of Aberdeen Central and Sam Grout of Spearfish finished in a four-way tie for third with 75 apiece.
Most of the teams that competed at the West River Open will be back in action at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.