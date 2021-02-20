Raiders wrestle way to fourth straight Region 4A title

Sturgis bounced back with wins at 126 and 132, with Logan Desersa downing Stevens’ Caleb Richter 4-2 in overtime followed by Kelton Olson’s 10-6 win over Raider junior Jacob McCormick.

By then, Stevens had upped its lead in the team chase enough to take command of the team standings.

“Those bonus points, we work on those because that’s going to be the difference next week,” King pointed out. “Those are the area our kids are ready mentally. There’s a lot that goes into wrestling, and that’s the wrestling IQ part. It’s something we spend a lot of time on.”

The Raiders got a big boost in the middle of the finals when junior Riley Benson, who has lost only twice this season, pinned Central senior T.J. Morrison, who came into the title match with only one loss on the year.

Benson worked a single-leg takedown into a cradle to turn Morrison onto his back midway through the second period before closing out the match by pinfall at the 3:27 mark.

“The best wrestling pin in the business is getting the head and a leg,” King said. “When you lock those up, the get really tight and uncomfortable. Riley ended up catching that near-cradle and that’s a tough one to get out of.”