Lake Ogallala’s trout fishery has been enhanced with the stocking of 10,000 rainbow trout by the Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery from April 4-15.
In addition, the Grove Trout Rearing Station completed a second spring stocking April 16 at Columbus’ Pawnee Park West Lake, Norfolk’s TaHaZouka Park Lake, and West Point’s Neligh Park Pond. It stocked additional trout April 17 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake.
The second trout stockings of some lakes came from a surplus created when the Two Rivers State Recreation Area Trout Lake was not stocked for the spring.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to learn about the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s new Take ’em Fishing challenge or to purchase a permit.
Space remains for Wyoming youth summer camps
There’s still time to register for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department youth summer camps. Game and Fish is hosting Camp Wild day camps at six regional locations across the state and two sessions of a week-long overnight camp for youth at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois.
The three-day Camp Wild summer day camps are for students entering fifth and sixth grade and are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Sessions will include hands-on learning about wildlife, habitats, aquatic ecology, navigation, basic survival, team builders, spincasting and archery. Participants will have the opportunity to experience quality time outside while having fun and learning more about Wyoming’s amazing wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities. Campers will need to bring a water bottle and a lunch each day. Each camper will receive a Camp Wild T-shirt and journal.
Day camps are held in six locations across Wyoming. The fee to attend is $60 per child. Space for each camp is limited to 25 participants and the deadline to register is May 1.
For older students, Camp Wild at Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp offers a separate girls and boys week of overnight camp for students entering ninth and tenth grade. Both the boys and girls camp will focus on exploration of nature, introduction to conservation principles, practicing science and learning new recreational outdoor activities. Meals will be provided for the duration of the camp. Participants will need to bring proper clothing and footwear for outdoor exploration as well as a sleeping bag and other overnight gear. Transportation to and from camp is not provided.
Girls camp is scheduled for July 16-20 and boys camp for July 23-27. The cost for either camp is $150. The deadline to register is June 1.
To register for either camp visit wgfd.wyo.gov/store/store/conservation-camps. For questions about camp, contact Ashley Leonard at ashley.leonard@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4535.